Every gubernatorial administration has a set of goals that it rolls out to the public when it's new on the job, but at the end of its first four years or a second term some promises can come up short of execution.
So we look at the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration's package of goals to improve public safety with the skepticism of an informed taxpayer and voter because history has shown us to not be too trusting.
Firstly, it's worth noting that the administration's set of goals to improve public safety, released Monday, recognizes that the safety of our streets, our neighborhoods and our homes from burglars, thieves robbers and other criminals is at least getting the spotlight.
The passing of time will tell us if the goals were achieved or at least there were earnest efforts to turn words into meaningful action.
We also note that some of the proposals could bring some changes for a better, more law-abiding Guam.
Expanding the ban on the sale of alcohol by five hours so that no adult can buy beer or hard liquor before 2 p.m. – unless it's a weekend or a holiday – is worth trying. The Guam Legislature should enact the necessary legislation to make this happen. The current ban on the sale of alcohol in stores is from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Extending the ban to 2 p.m. means no adult can start their morning taking a trip to the store to buy a six-pack of beer or hard liquor and get wasted all day instead of going to work. This proposal could contribute to public safety and also possibly encourage more able-bodied adults to find gainful employment during the daytime.
There are those who will argue that adults should have the right to buy alcohol at most times of the day - even in the morning. But as many of us have seen, as we stopped by a mom-and-pop store or a gas station on our way to drop off kids to school and then to work – some adults walk into these stores to buy alcohol that early in the day.
It's time to make it difficult for alcohol drinkers to have access to alcohol.
Also, the administration's proposal to hold the parents of minor children liable – in a criminal case – for the misdeeds of their children is on point.
Guam law already allows parents to be held responsible for their children in a civil action. But this hasn't been deterrent enough for our community. The rioting in public schools, the disruption it caused and the harm caused to innocent students are just a few of many reasons why parents should be held accountable before a criminal court for their minor children's illegal acts.
Parents should know what their minor children are doing and where they're at – at all times of the day. If parents are worried about being sent to jail for their kids' actions then maybe they will begin to instill some discipline at home and make sure they do a better job of teaching kids not to get in trouble.
Every big problem can get resolved by taking the first steps.
The tougher ban on alcohol and the idea of holding parents criminally responsible are good first starters.
Someone in the Legislature should move quickly on these proposals.
If senators could be inspired into quick action on the legalization of recreational marijuana, there's no reason why they wouldn't be on board with the same or faster speed with lawmaking actions that are more helpful to the community as a whole rather than to individual desires or preferences.
While the administration has said they'll be submitting proposals over the next few days and weeks, perhaps senators can take it upon themselves to submit the legislation.