Protecting Guam's children, requires a balance between helping and holding people accountable

It’s no secret that drugs have wreaked havoc in our families and our community.
The question is, how do we address the issue to ensure that children aren't hurt or neglected because drugs have made their way into a home?
In a recent interview with The Guam Daily Post, Department of Youth Affairs Director Melanie Brennan - who has been heading the Child Protective Services program since the beginning of the year - said they’ve managed to get through the more than 900 cases backlogged in 2020.
However, just since the beginning of 2021, even as they’ve reached back to investigate those backlogged cases, CPS received more than 700 more referrals involving more than 1,000 children.
While there are various reasons that lead to these referrals, Brennan said, substance abuse is a common root problem.
"It's not only drugs, although we see a lot, it's also alcohol. It renders them unable to properly safeguard or take care of their children and get them to school,” she said.
Brennan said Guam needs to “step up all our prevention efforts."
She said a majority of parents who find themselves in the child welfare system have had some type of adverse childhood experience that impacts their lives in a way that persists into adulthood.
News of this vicious cycle also isn’t new. For years, we’ve heard similar reports from DYA and the Department of Corrections as well as Guam Police Department officials. Often children in homes with abuse and/or neglect end up becoming adults tangled up with the law and find themselves in DOC.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, at a Recovery Month proclamation ceremony last week, said, “Our attitude with drug addiction and substance abuse should be that it is a drug issue and not necessarily a criminal issue and we need to approach it in that sense.”
That’s a switch compared to the previous administration’s actions, which focused more on the criminal aspect rather than on the substance abuse services.
There has to be a middle ground that balances the two so that people who find themselves in that cycle are held accountable for the people they hurt, but also get the help they need so they can stop hurting others - as well as themselves - and become productive and contributing members of the community.
We also need to recognize that whether you’re treating substance abuse or holding people accountable, these measures are addressing an existing problem.
As Brennan said, we need to work on prevention. That comes with educating children and taking them out of situations where they may end up mimicking the bad decisions of the adults in their lives.
To do that, stronger programs involving DYA and the Department of Education, as well as DOC, GPD, mayors and nonprofit organizations need to be supported and promoted.
Programs like Scared Straight that existed in Guam decades ago could be dusted off, modernized, and instituted in schools.
Also, with the lack of foster families on island, shelters need to be built and properly supported to provide a safe haven for children and adults who would otherwise remain in abusive homes.
It’s a complex situation, certainly. But even as the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration works to build more facilities to help people win their struggle with substance abuse, there also has to be a way to reach more children and prevent, as much as possible, more cases of neglect and abuse.
At a community level, we all individually play a role in helping children. Officials have encouraged residents to report situations where they know of or witness children being abused or neglected.
That’s not always easy when it's a friend or family member who may be harming a child. Nonetheless, it falls to all of us to ensure our children are safe. Let’s all do our part.