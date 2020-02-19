It's time for an external audit into the Port Authority of Guam settlements with and reinstatements of several fired managers and employees.
We hope the Guam Office of Public Accountability will go into the Port's books and cross-check agreements, board minutes and payments to reinstated employees.
From what The Guam Daily Post has seen so far, three employees alone would cost or have cost the Port Authority close to $2 million in back pay and retroactive pay raises that were made possible using backdated personnel documents.
Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz is familiar with scrutinizing the legalities of backdating personnel documents to boost one's government pay, so this is right up his alley. The public auditor also is a former judge and justice and at one time the chairman of the legislative finance committee.
Seven fired employees were caught up in a swirl of controversy involving a $70,000 travel authorization for a former Port employee in a workplace fall in 2012. Some of the employees who were fired for their roles in the matter are being reinstated. Some are trying to regain their Port employment. One employee stands to get paid $600,000. Another would receive $360,000. A third one could get as much as $900,000.
This is just the starting cost. If retirement and other benefits are factored in, the amounts can increase by close to 30%.
Some of the workers and managers succeeded in their cases through technicalities. The Port had a chance to challenge the reinstatement and back pay claims by arguing on substance, but it looks like that's no longer happening.
A former Port deputy manager in charge of reviewing whether the reinstatement requests have merit has quit. Soon after, her replacement got the reinstatement ball rolling. The Port legal counsel who once was a high-profile prosecutor also resigned recently.
The Port board discusses these matters behind closed doors under the justification of these being "personnel" matters.
The legislative oversight over the Port Authority recently has been silent.
We need a few good government spending watchdogs. The public auditor is one. Maybe the attorney general 's office can do some poking, too, to see whether laws were followed to the T on these generous backdated back pay amounts and raises going back several years.
Nearly $2 million for three people's back pay and related benefits seems too great for an agency that has generated a modest income. The Port posted around $4 million in operating revenues a month in recent months.
Can you imagine a business earning $4 million a month and using half of that for rehired workers' back pay?
Public Auditor Cruz, please look into this matter.
Senators, please pay attention.