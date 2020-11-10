Public Health Director Arthur San Agustin on Monday revealed the reason why his department has not been publicly naming places that have had COVID-19 clusters recently – unless the entities care enough about our community that they volunteer disclosure.
San Agustin mentioned, in a press conference Monday, that the department isn't naming COVID-19 clusters because Public Health is worried about "legal liability as a department."
Why Public Health is leaving this disclosure optional is baffling when lives and the safety of our community are at stake.
In this pandemic, DPHSS' primary concern should be giving members of the public all the information they need to protect themselves from getting afflicted with COVID-19.
San Agustin said the department will seek a legal opinion with the Guam Attorney General's Office. We are nearly nine months into this pandemic and Public Health still hasn't been able to get a legal opinion from the AG's office when all it needs is an email or a phone call to Attorney General Leevin Camacho.
The issue of public disclosures for COVID-19 clusters has been raised before, but resurfaced after Black Construction stepped forward last weekend to disclose that more than half or 312 of its foreign workforce of nearly 600 have tested positive for COVID-19. Although Black has kept its foreign worker population under COVID-19 on lockdown since March – which means the workers can only go to their job sites and their housing compound in Harmon – they still work alongside nearly 300 local workers at job sites.
One local worker brought COVID-19 to work and now we have 312 foreign workers with COVID-19 in a compound with 200 or so other people. Not only is this a health crisis, it could potentially become a humanitarian concern as well as hundreds of COVID-19-positive cases live in the same compound as the ones who are not ill.
Even when the foreign workers were locked down, the community now knows they will have to trace their recent activities to find out if they somehow were in places where local workers of the construction company had been too.
The company has indicated about 1,300 people altogether will be tested for COVID-19 as part of this cluster. Black Construction's subcontractors and vendors will be tested to see if they were exposed to COVID-19 at the company's job sites in isolated areas on Andersen Air Force Base, at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority's third-floor project, at the northern wastewater plant project in Dededo and in Barrigada for a warehouse project of Pacific Unlimited behind the U.S. Postal Service main facility.
Black Construction assured in a press conference with San Agustin and the company's medical adviser, Dr. Hoa Nguyen, that the projects on the Air Force base are isolated from public access.
But for the vendors and local workers who go home to their families and go out and out in our community, the risk of spread still arises.
We're thankful for many private businesses like Black that stepped up to disclose COVID-19 cases or clusters so the community is aware.
But disclosure should not be optional.
The governor and Public Health have been telling us to do our part: Mask up, keep a safe distance from others and sanitize hands diligently.
They can't keep telling us to do our part when they're falling short of their obligation to us, the public, to give us all the information we need to protect ourselves.
Public Health, step up with public disclosures. It was OK for Public Health to disclose Gill-Baza and Zero Down subdivisions as COVID-19 hotspots but not businesses that have opted for secrecy.
The public's right to know and safety should trump DPHSS' fears of a hypothetical lawsuit.