When a new gubernatorial administration comes in and they select Cabinet officials, taxpayers can only hope that the chosen ones will be qualified for the job and will use their sensible judgment when making decisions about public money.
When under pressure, we expect Cabinet officials to be deliberate and cautious and to always think of not just the near-term but also the long-term ramifications of their decisions.
The opposite of deliberate and sensible leadership occurred at the very top at the Department of Public Health and Social Services in 2019, and the public is still paying the cost of the missteps and will be doing so probably for years to come.
Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey was the DPHSS director when a supposedly catastrophic fire started at the department's Office of Vital Statistics on Nov. 27, 2019.
Immediately after the fire, Unpingco-DeNorcey, who has since retired, made representations in official correspondence that the Public Health main office in Mangilao, a two-story, concrete structure from floor to walls to roof, was unsafe and "condemned."
This assertion was then the basis for giving Public Health, via an emergency declaration by the governor, $250,000 in emergency funds to begin the relocation all of its offices from the Mangilao building.
"Unfortunately, Mangilao (Public Health) has been determined to be unsafe and condemned," Unpingco-DeNorcey wrote in an email at 8:55 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, to administration budget officials. A series of emails showed she sought funding for the department's relocation to various places, including to commercial-rate rentals.
The costs included retrofitting commercial office spaces, including telecom, computer network and other office-space requirements, for Public Health's move.
And then there's the actual rent cost. We haven't yet received the requested information about the full cost of paying commercial rent for the relocation but we know one lease out of two or three costs $16,500 a month. After the passing of 19 months since the relocation, this cost alone could now add up to more than $300,000.
Building wasn't condemned
After the fire, Unpingco-DeNorcey emailed staff to begin packing. In the same email, a day after the fire, she wrote: "We will have a realtor show us a few more potential places."
But here's the thing.
Public Health's building, insured for $5.6 million, was never condemned.
Department of Public Works Director Vincent Arriola said that, and his department is the government entity that decides if a structure is condemned to the point of unusability.
"If it was at that condemned stage, we would have issued a notice of violation, we would have shut it down, my signature would have been on it personally," Arriola said. "We weren't going to let that building languish. Absolutely not. It's too valuable a resource of the government."
Arriola said there are no structural issues with the building and if the electrical system is restored to a safe, running condition, the building would still be usable, though an entity moving in would want to do some retrofitting.
The Guam Fire Department, in a report a week after the fire, indicated the building was an electrical hazard.
But GFD's report also indicated that the building can resume getting power from the grid or via a generator once a DPW contractor/electrician deems the building OK for full electrical operation.
"In other words, the internal electrical system was not up to snuff," Arriola said.
It's important to note DPHSS did not wait for DPW or GFD reports that there were no structural problems with the building.
It's worth noting, too, that a day after the fire, the Public Health director at the time was already working with a real estate agent and had seen a few places for possible relocation, according to her emails.
An insurance adjuster's assessment also found no damage that insurance would cover.
The only damage that a Guam insurance adjuster could document after the fire was the cost of a $600 door GFD broke down to get to the source of the reported smoke. And because the insurance had a deductible, even the door was not covered.
Although no fire damage covered by insurance was found, the claims adjuster did conclude that electrical panel boards appeared to have experienced overheating and mentioned that preventive maintenance would avert similar incidents.
According to an electrical engineer "it is highly recommended that the wiring/circuits be checked for preventative measures especially with this type of incident occurring," the insurance adjuster stated.
Not up to snuff
Could Public Health have saved the spending of more public money by fixing the electrical issue instead of renting commercial office spaces for an undetermined period?
That's for the public to find out.
GovGuam has had a history of failing to correct problems in a government building and instead opting to rent commercial space, resulting in costs piling up.
This was what happened to the Department of Revenue and Taxation. Rev and Tax moved out of a building in Tiyan and into the former Costco store location owned by the Tenorio family, of Joeten Enterprises, in Saipan. Rev and Tax has been paying nearly $1 million a year in rent for the building, taking up nearly 20% of GovGuam's overall rent costs, according to an Office of Public Accountability audit report in 2017 of GovGuam office space rentals.
At the time of the 2017 report, Public Health was already incurring rent costs of more than $1 million a year, making it the third-highest renter among GovGuam entities, according to the audit. The Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency was the highest-paying tenant with an annual rent of $2.7 million in Tiyan, followed by the Guam Office of the Attorney General, which was paying $1.5 million a year at the ITC building in Tamuning.
Public Health's landlord for its relocation to the Tamuning building owned by Ran Care Inc., which does business as Express Med, a pharmaceutical supplier, charges Public Health $3.30 a square foot, according to records of the purchase order. The previous audit indicates Public Health was paying rent for other offices at an average rate of $1.76 per square foot.
And while DPW said the Mangilao building will be usable, the governor's office said the facility will be too costly to fix but did not provide an assessment – when asked – on the cost to fix.
This leaves the public with a lot of unanswered questions.
Something's off. And it's not just the electrical that's not up to snuff.