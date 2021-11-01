Public school teachers, please volunteer so all kids have after-school programs

There’s a certain feeling of guilt a lot of people experience when asking a teacher to add something to their plate of responsibilities.
Even before this pandemic, educators – especially those who teach in Guam’s public schools – were overworked and underpaid. Year in and year out they are expected to dip into their own pockets and sacrifice more of their time with family and friends, in a too often thankless profession.
Today, with the added challenges of COVID-19, teachers are also social workers, IT support and health regulation inspectors. They have stepped up to the plate with innovative curriculums to engage students online, gone to the homes of those they teach to drop off lessons and adapted to an ever-changing set of circumstances.
Unfortunately and unfairly, some are being asked to do more to help 10 communities on our island.
That’s how many schools in the Guam Department of Education have no after-school program, due to a lack of staffing.
Eight elementary schools and two middle schools have the funding for programs - and students waiting to enroll – but unfortunately not enough teachers from these campuses are willing to extend their work hours.
No one should begrudge front-line workers who simply cannot afford to take away time from their families during a pandemic. Many teachers have children, elderly parents and other obligations to deal with.
But the parents and children in these 10 schools shouldn’t be left by the wayside.
COVID-19 has resulted in learning loss that these programs can help address. Working moms and dads, already struggling under a depressed economy, need steady income more than ever – something after-school programs make possible.
For these reasons and so many more, we hope that public school teachers throughout GDOE answer the call from GDOE leaders, and volunteer to work at the schools that can’t fully staff their respective after-school programs:
- Agana Heights Elementary School.
- Chief Brodie Elementary School.
- D.L. Perez Elementary School.
- M.U. Lujan Elementary School.
- Machananao Elementary School.
- Ordot Chalan Pago Elementary School.
- Capt. H.B. Price Elementary School.
- Upi Elementary School.
- Inalahån Middle School.
- Luis P. Untalan Middle School.
We hope that teachers and staff volunteering to take on additional, after-school duties are well compensated - considering the time being invested and the risk associated with gaining more close contacts during this pandemic.
This certainly is a justifiable use of the hundreds of millions of dollars in discretionary federal COVID-19 relief funds given to GovGuam and GDOE.
There’s a direct impact these programs have on our struggling community.
Ten after-school programs can help hundreds of kids get back on track academically, hundreds of parents stay employed and hundreds of businesses not lose good workers.
Other benefits are harder to quantify, but are nonetheless invaluable.
You can’t put a price on the good that happens when a family can sit together for a stress-free dinner, knowing that homework was already completed under the watchful eyes of educators.
That’s a vastly different quality of life from those who are forced to shuttle kids between home and school and the office and the babysitter – hoping to squeeze in a drive-thru run or quick 30-minute meal before hunger-related complaints begin.
Understanding everything they already do, we absolutely feel tai mamåhlao asking public school teachers to once again go above and beyond the call of duty.
For those still learning CHamoru, tai mamåhlao is the opposite of mamåhlao.
While neither have a direct English translation, they sometimes get simplified to “shameless” and “shame,” respectively. But the deeper meanings are rooted in a societal code of conduct. Shame, as a close, comparable concept isn’t supposed to merely evoke shyness or being reserved – it’s also about reflecting the values and standards of our society.
Being mamåhlao more accurately means that one understands how to be respectful of others and acts to maintain harmony in the community. Revering our elders, reciprocating generosity and otherwise perpetuating inafa’maolek are examples of being mamåhlao.
So while we can’t help but feel tai mamåhlao asking educators to give more of themselves, saving these after-school programs is the right and mamåhlao thing to do.