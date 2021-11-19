It is encouraging to see Attorney General Leevin Camacho use his authority to enforce the law banning secret meetings by government entities when they decide to give pay raises to managers, peers and others as well as when those in government meetings discuss other issues of public importance behind closed doors.
The AG sued the elected members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities in February 2020 after they held a closed-door meeting in 2015 and decided on a $28,000 raise for a Guam Waterworks Authority interim general manager. CCU Chair Joseph Duenas, commissioners Francis Santos and Simon Sanchez and then-commissioners George Bamba and Pedro Guerrero were named defendants in the lawsuit.
On Wednesday, the AG’s office announced the defendants must pay $10,049 under the terms of a settlement.
Although the CCU members subsequently voted on and approved the raise in an open meeting in an attempt to fix the issue, that did not stop the AG’s office from suing the commissioners.
The AG’s office stated that the Open Government Law “clearly and explicitly prohibits discussion of salaries, salary levels, and salary adjustments in meetings” held behind closed doors, away from the public’s view.
“Our actions will be guided by the laws and facts and, in this case, the law is clear and unambiguous: raises must be discussed and decided in public,” said Camacho.
Camacho said the outcome of the case, as well as the work of Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz and the Office of Public Accountability team, should deter others from violating the law.
Camacho said his office will use its authority again when government officials perform similar actions in secrecy and in violation of the law on meetings being open to the public.
This was also the first lawsuit in nearly a decade brought by the AG’s office to enforce the Proper Government Spending Act, the AG’s office stated.
The information that formed the basis of the lawsuit was discovered through the partnership between the AG’s office and the public auditor to tackle the misuse of government funds and promote the rule of law, Camacho’s office stated.
The AG’s office and the OPA have more work ahead of them to ensure government officials’ discussions are not only accessible to the public, but to ensure records of the discussions are properly maintained – especially if the decisions have a great impact on the public.
This case seems clear-cut.
The work ahead also could benefit from a fine-tuned law sponsored by astute senators to address other lingering issues on the issue of open and transparent government meetings.
Certain government agencies need to improve on providing timely access to recorded government meetings and keeping proper records of the meetings – with the goal of serving the public, rather than just going through the motions for compliance. Some government board meetings have been recorded, but are barely audible.
In some meetings that reporters have covered or tried to access via recordings, officials have talked in barely audible voices that are within earshot of public officials at the table but not necessarily within hearing distance of members of the public who attend or try to go over the recordings.
In some meetings, officials have barely discussed the issues at length. The language they use and the brevity of some meetings leave questions as to whether the outcomes have been predetermined before the actual open government meetings.
Taking violators to court is one win for the public.
But more enforcement and vigilance are needed so that the laws are followed and the interest of the public is better served.
Thank you, AG and public auditor.
Keep the light of transparency from dimming.