We get that this is the first time the government of Guam has had to quarantine hundreds of people at any given time.
At the same time, it's been more than six months since this quarantine process started, so we hope GovGuam will be quicker to rectify issues as they come up. We have heard from a number of people in quarantine that the issues they have encountered can take a toll on their well being. But we also have heard that there are ways to correct the issues sooner.
Here are some issues we hope can be fixed soon:
• Mental health: There are travelers who have gone into various states of depression. Let them quarantine at home under the condition Public Health keeps an eye on them with random checks.
• Wrong quarantine site: There are civilians who have ended up in a Department of Defense-designated facility. This is not good for the civilians and not good for the military that's fighting to keep COVID from hampering its 24-7 readiness.
• Travelers charged for costs: Quarantined travelers have been placed in hotels that are not GovGuam-designated facilities. This means they're being billed for food and lodging while being held against their will. This is not right. Both GovGuam and the Department of Defense need to resolve this ASAP.
• One solution: Travelers should be tested upon arrival. If they test negative, allow them to home quarantine with a follow-up test several days later. This frees up government funds and personnel for more important tasks.
• Fairness: GovGuam representatives should do a better job of telling passengers what their rights are upon arrival. The court has said it clearly: It's not voluntary quarantine if people don't have a choice but to be bused to a quarantine facility or risk getting fined and punished. Upon arrival, travelers, many of whom have had to endure nearly 24 hours of travel to get to Guam if they came from the states, should be clearly informed they have the right to petition the court to be allowed to quarantine at home.
Our hope is that GovGuam learns to do better in the future.