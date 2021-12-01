Guam Regional Medical City is being sold.
Guam's GRMC is part of the network of hospitals under the Philippine-based The Medical City which saw Guam as a doorstep into the hospital business in the United States and globally.
On Tuesday, Guam Healthcare Development Inc., which owns GRMC, announced it has reached an agreement to sell the Guam private hospital facility to Blue Continent Healthcare Guam Medical City, or BCG. The buyer was registered as a limited liability company in Delaware just this July and apparently is buying the private hospital as a nonprofit.
GRMC's owner characterized the transaction as "an agreement to sell its physical assets and operations to BCG."
GRMC's owner announced its agreement to sell the private hospital the same day the Guam Economic Development Authority held a public hearing on the proposed $600 million loan for the acquisition of the hospital.
GovGuam will not be on the hook for the loan, according to GEDA, but Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is being asked to certify that the hospital serves a public need so that the bond lenders will get federal tax exemption from the proceeds of their investment into the Guam hospital.
The buyer will hire the hospital's current owner to provide the staff for the hospital, according to a press release from GRMC, so hopefully, this means jobs for Guam residents employed at the private hospital are secure for now.
While GRMC is a private entity, this sale or pending sale does leave public-interest questions unanswered.
Once GRMC is sold to the nonprofit, what happens to the financial commitments GRMC made to the government of Guam and to Guam's community in exchange for receiving tax abatements?
In 2015, to help out with the more than $240 million investment to develop the private hospital, the government of Guam gave the private hospital generous tax abatements.
Under GEDA's Qualifying Certificate program, then-Gov. Eddie Calvo granted $170 million in tax breaks to GRMC's Philippine-based investors over 20 years.
The tax breaks under the Qualifying Certificate program also require GRMC to make $25 million in public contributions, staggered over the 20-year term of the Qualifying Certificate.
In addition, the QC also requires GRMC to treat indigent patients, GRMC stated in 2015.
Under the terms of the QC, 75% of all GRMC employees must be U.S. citizens or U.S. residents.
We asked GEDA what will happen to all these commitments GRMC made. These commitments have about 15 years to go.
We are waiting for answers.