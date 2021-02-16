We've been lucky in that we, collectively as an island community, have achieved something many localities in the U.S. mainland continue to struggle with: Our COVID-19 infections are at near all-time lows. From hundreds of infections at our peak last year, we are down to just a few a day.
One thing we can claim credit for is the responsibility we have generally shown including keeping our mask, or virus armor, on. Rarely does our island have instances of people refusing to wear a mask in public.
We also have become a community where we remind each other of the social distancing part of the equation to keep COVID-19 from spreading rapidly. We go to a grocery store and we get stared down if we get too close to someone at the meat, dairy, vegetable or other sections.
Guam businesses in general have been very good at complying with the COVID-19 safety rules and ensuring customers abide by them. And customers appreciate that.
The low infection rate has also been manifested in the low patient count at Guam Memorial Hospital. There was a time, a few months ago, when GMH had more than 80 to 90 patients a day and the COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit or on ventilators neared two dozen a day – which is a lot of strain on our limited health care capacity.
With our COVID Area Risk Score dipping consistently lower than 1, which is well below the 2.5 threshold GovGuam is trying to stay under for the long term, we are showing all the signs of a community that has done well in containing COVID-19 contagion.
But there lurk some risks. In Asia and in the U.S. mainland, variant COVID-19 cases have sprung up. These variants are known to spread faster.
So we need to keep our guard up. It doesn't hurt to keep the masks on and keep socially distanced even now that we have a very low risk score, a low infection rate and a low hospitalization rate.
Hand-washing is not that difficult to do and something we would need to do for our families and loved ones and co-workers anyway, on any given day, whether it's for COVID-19 or just an overall effort to keep all kinds of viruses and germs from spreading through our hands.
Many still left struggling
But while we have achieved these milestones and most businesses and government and private offices have been allowed to reopen, there are segments of our economy and community that continue to be restrained as if COVID-19 were still raging on the island.
We hope Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, as she considers relaxing more restrictions on Feb. 19, will consider those who are still, in a way, kept from trying to fight for their livelihood.
An example of this would be the owners of bars and clubs. Many of these bars and clubs are locally owned. There are struggling small business owners behind these now-silenced bar counters. We've heard of a bar owner that was in distress to the point of taking her own life.
Small business owners who remain restrained from reopening should be individually given a chance to prove they can regulate themselves so that they don't become COVID-19 spreaders. They need to be looked at as separate entities so that those who are lax with precautionary measures will be fined and shut down again. Meanwhile, those who follow the rules and are mindful of safety precautions should not be lumped with the bad ones.
It's only fair to look at each of the remaining restrained small businesses separately. Penalize those who put our collective health at risk. But allow the rule-abiding ones to try and fight for their financial survival.
This could be their last chance to come up for air and financially breathe.