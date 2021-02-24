When bars and taverns were forbidden by the governor's decree from opening for months on end, part of the justification was that hosting a social gathering, mixed with alcohol, is a recipe for spreading COVID-19.
Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary, last month offered this explanation for the nearly yearlong ban on bars and clubs from operating, out of fear of COVID-19 spreading at these establishments: "The activities in bars and nightclubs are inherently interactive and, combined with alcohol, lends itself to letting our guard down," she said. Other versions of the same explanation have been given by the administration in months past.
Many in our island community did not question this decision, even after some of the owners of bars and clubs pleaded they could police their own establishments from being spreaders of the virus that causes COVID-19 if only they'd been given permission to reopen sooner. In the long wait for the go-signal to reopen, some owners of these establishments have been left in a financial distress that became more difficult as the months dragged on. There was prior testimony that at least one island bar owner claimed her life.
Last week, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero announced bars and taverns would be allowed to reopen after she felt comfortable enough that Guam's COVID-19 cases, area risk score and other benchmarks pointed to signs of a pandemic now finally under control. The availability of the COVID-19 vaccines and the high demand for it also helped shape the governor's decision, her administration has stated.
Bars can officially open today. They can, as some of the owners of these establishments have contended, finally be given a chance to fight for financial survival.
As bars begin to welcome customers today, another event that involves hosting a social gathering, in a cocktails setting, will unfold at an internationally branded Tumon Bay hotel.
The cocktails will serve as a fundraiser for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio's reelection campaign, three days into Guam's return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 3.
Attendees will pay $500 per guest for this fundraiser.
PCOR3 limits social gatherings to 25 persons.
There will be a limit of 23 persons allowed in the venue for each of the four slots for the fundraising cocktails, in addition to the governor and lieutenant governor, the campaign told The Guam Daily Post. The Post asked about the event after an invitation to the fundraiser was widely circulated on social media and prompted questions about the timing of the decision to allow bars and taverns to reopen as well as the recent decision to ease restrictions by downgrading the island to PCOR3.
"We are complying with all the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines. It's not a sit-down dinner and not a buffet-style gathering. People are required to observe social distancing. Masks are required, and temperatures will be checked," attorney Anita Arriola, chairperson of the fundraiser committee of the Committee to Re-elect Leon Guerrero-Tenorio, stated on Monday.
From the looks of it, the cocktail fundraiser took some time from the planning stage to the day of the event.
Naturally, people have questioned on social media if the timing of the lifting of the restriction on bars was so that the cocktails fundraiser could also take place.
Is it just a coincidence?
And does this reelection fundraiser present a case of a double standard?
It's up to the public to make the call.
Regardless, lives have been saved and some have been ruined by the restrictions that were made in the name of COVID-19 safety even when it looks like certain rules can be changed after all.