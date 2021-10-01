Relief for power customers could arrive months from now, thanks to solar energy

The Guam Power Authority's efforts to diversify the sources of Guam's electricity from what used to be completely fossil-fuel-run generators could finally provide island consumers the relief they so need – starting a few months from now.
GPA recently projected that a subsidiary for state-run Korea Electric Power Corp., or KEPCO, South Korea's largest entity in the energy space, could start selling solar energy to GPA in early 2022.
The KEPCO plant, which is being developed in Mangilao, is capable of producing 60 megawatts, or nearly one-fourth of Guam's peak electricity demand.
The plant initially was projected to start producing power in December.
Now, the target date to commission the solar plant has been delayed to March or April of 2022, GPA General Manager John Benavente told members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities on Tuesday.
The delay was a result of KEPCO being hit, ironically, by environmental regulatory snags when the project's alleged failure to put in place adequate erosion control measures caused mud and stormwater runoff to flow into the freshwater pools at tourist attraction and historical site Marbo Cave.
KEPCO and its contractor Samsung E&C America Inc. still have to answer for the erosion issue, including to the Guam Environmental Protection Agency, the U.S. EPA and the Guam Office of the Attorney General.
The DPW puzzle
But as far as the Department of Public Works is concerned, its order to stop the project from proceeding has been lifted, GPA stated earlier this week.
We don't know how DPW went from being somewhat obscure on the enforcement scene, to being a hard-liner poised to fine the solar plant developer's contractor millions of dollars, to now greenlighting the project once again – just like that.
DPW issued the stop-work order Aug. 21, derailing the project's financing and the actual work at the site, Benavente said. The stop-work order was lifted as of Sept. 27, he added.
DPW, as of press time Thursday, has not given the details of how – or why – its position changed.
Focusing on benefit to ratepayers
Today, we can focus on how this project ultimately can be a benefit to power ratepayers.
The resumption of the project would help insulate Guam from future spikes in oil prices, at least that's what GPA expects.
It's encouraging to know that our electricity will not go completely dark if somehow the fuel supply ships that pull into Guam's port each month don't arrive or are delayed. There were years when GPA spent more than $300 million a year on fuel oil to fire up its power plants.
That's a lot of money on fossil fuels and a lot of money down the island's economic drain.
KEPCO is spending an estimated $200 million to develop the solar farm and it plans to recoup the money under a 25-year agreement to sell solar energy to GPA.
Even with the delay, there are fuel cost savings anticipated, and the project remains ahead of its contract deadline of May 2022, according to GPA.
Benavente estimated the start of the solar plant's energy production will result in about a $5 million to $6 million reduction in GPA's cost of fuel during the first four months the facility is running.
Benavente said on Tuesday: "As it gets real and more defined over the next couple months, then I will make the recommendation that we put that into the (fuel surcharge equation) so that we can adjust the ratepayers' price."
We have GPA and senators to thank, in part, for their foresight in harnessing energy from the sun.
The U.S. Energy Information Administration has acknowledged milestones in Guam's shift from near-complete reliance on fossil fuels.
"A goal of Guam's economic development strategy is to replace some of its imported petroleum with local renewable energy resources. In 2008, Guam's Legislature enacted a renewable energy portfolio standard to have renewable sources provide 8% of the island's electricity sales by the end of 2020. The renewable goal would increase to 10% of electricity sales by 2025 and to 25% by 2035. In 2019, Guam's legislature updated the standard to require that 50% of electricity sales come from renewables by 2035 and 100% by 2045," the EIA stated in a report.
There is at least one more thing GPA and the Legislature can do. As the cost of solar panels and home solar energy storage becomes affordable, GPA and the Legislature should support homeowners who take the initiative to install solar systems in their homes. Rather than remove or diminish incentives for homeowners to go for solar systems, the goalpost for ratepayers should be moved closer – not farther away.
The energy security that solar energy provides could be beneficial for the island and its people.