Remembering departed loved ones in this pandemic

All Souls' Day is one of the most important days of the year for our community.
In normal times, we would be at the various cemeteries, putting down flowers and other items in tribute and to honor our departed loved ones.
This year, we can't visit the cemeteries on this day as a safety precaution to keep people from crowding and being too close in proximity to each other while we are still under the COVID-19 crisis.
Many of us can only remember our departed loved ones without the usual tradition of bringing flowers and saying prayers at their graves.
Privately run, public and Catholic cemeteries collectively agreed not to open their gates as a safety precaution against the spread of COVID-19 and it was, without a doubt, a difficult decision to make, but one that was necessary and wise. The Guam Veterans Cemetery is an exception. Its management has stated the resting place for our fallen service members and departed veterans will be open today for public visits.
The missing part of the tradition this year will not keep us from remembering and saying prayers to those we love and who have left us too soon.
This year, many of our fellow Guamanians have freshly broken hearts, grieving over the loss of newly departed loved ones. The COVID-19 pandemic prematurely cut short the lives of many people in our community. Grieving is still fresh for many families of those who died COVID-19-related deaths.
Loved ones were also lost in accidents or other illnesses.
Through this pandemic, we have also seen lives lost to suicide in our community. We saw more people who gave up living.
As we reflect on this day, we can hug our loved ones close and cherish the time we have with them.
Our departed loved ones will want us to be safe and thriving.