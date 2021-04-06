Renewed efforts to stop sexual assault in Guam

The rate of sexual abuse and sexual assault on Guam is alarming.
Cynthia Cabot, executive director of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, said Guam has ranked high compared to other cities in the nation.
According to the FBI, Uniform Crime Report statistics published by the University of Guam, the island has the second highest number of rapes per capita in the United States. There are 64.2 reported rapes per 100,000 people in Guam, compared to the national rate of 25.2 per 100,000 people.
What’s more, the coalition reported that the percentage of minors sexually assaulted on Guam has risen from 69% of reported cases in 2018 to 71% in 2019, and to 75% in 2020.
Cabot said about 1,000 child abuse cases were referred to Child Protective Services in 2020, an increase of nearly 5%.
Guam Police Department statistics for 2020 show 190 cases, a decline from 286 in 2018. But 2020 statistics are an “anomaly,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero stated during a recent ceremony where she proclaimed the island to be in observation of April 2021 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Child Abuse Prevention Month and Youth Month, and April 18-24 as National Crime Victims' Rights Week.
The governor pointed out that during 2020 families were on lockdown because of the pandemic. She said that may have masked some of the assaults.
“… the reality is that we just don’t know because sexual assault continues to be the most underreported crime," Leon Guerrero said.
The governor said there's a clear need to focus more on protecting children from sexual assault by:
• Continuing to educate children with regard to speaking up and saying "no" if someone tries to touch them inappropriately, and to teach them not to be afraid of telling a trusted adult about it.
• Get parents involved in the protection of their children.
• Engage women, men and young adults in community conversations on respect for one another and about consent with regard to sex.
These are all good ideas, except for when it is family members - those who are some sort of authority figure in a child's life - who are the culprits behind the abuse. Or even turning a blind eye to it.
And while Guam has a castration law that has been in place for years now, a program has yet to be developed.
Guam's 2015 chemical castration law mandates the Department of Corrections to develop a hormone or anti-androgen pilot treatment program for sex offenders.
However, it's unclear when that program will be created, if at all, under the current administration. The governor said she doesn’t support the castration law.
"I think the castration program has not worked in other places and that may be one of the reasons it’s a law that has been in place since 2015. I'm not even familiar with that law, but I am not supportive of a castration program. I don't think that's really addressing the problem," the governor said.
Certainly, there have been reports that chemical castration could violate constitutional rights of those convicted with the crime and that ought to be cause to pause.
However, if Guam isn't going to create a program as required by its own law, then lawmakers ought to come together to look for other means to dissuade despicable behavior that victimizes other human beings, particularly children.
As stated earlier, sometimes it is the very people who are entrusted to care for children, whether by blood or by marriage, who are the culprits.
And telling people, or children, to say "no" or report unwanted advances, doesn't always work and inevitably, people are harmed and lives are ruined.
Something must be done to dissuade people from that sort of behavior that harms others. It may be a hefty fine or increased prison sentences but it must be something. And of course, as the governor pointed out, education is necessary so people are fully aware of the laws and the price of breaking them.