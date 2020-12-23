Reopening face-to-face classes on Jan. 19 a welcome goal

The Guam Education Board's decision to give the green light for face-to-face classes to resume on Jan. 19 is one of the best decisions it has made in recent memory.
For students and their families who are hoping to go back to in-person learning, this is good news to receive just before Christmas Day.
It's time to restore a semblance of normalcy to schoolchildren. They need to be in the company of their peers, developing social skills as they get their grade-level education.
Restoring non-contact school sports activities must occur in tandem with welcoming back students to physical classrooms.
It's not healthy for students to remain cooped up staring at a computer screen all day long and to deprive them of fitness and sports activities in the company of other students and their coaches.
Families of students with special needs are especially longing to return to traditional classroom learning and where students can get proper individualized education.
Our public school students haven't set foot on physical campuses since March.
The first half of the school year is over and for the public schools, hundreds of students remain unaccounted for. The reasons for the lack of contact have included a lack of working or reliable phones in low-income households and a lack of reliable transportation to pick up hard-copy learning packets.
Sometimes, and in certain home situations, the only way for students to get their education and a hot breakfast and lunch is to get on a bus to school.
While there are students who do well with continuing to learn remotely, away from their teachers and classmates, many need the familiar surroundings of classrooms, friends and classmates.
The education board's decision is still subject to the governor's easing of restrictions to allow in-person classroom learning.
Families of the students who want to return to physical classrooms can only hope the governor will trust schools, students and their families to adhere to proper COVID-19 safety precautions to give students a chance to live normal lives.
Having said this, the government of Guam in general and the Guam Department of Education, in particular, must work more closely with educators to support their needs.
Teaching online and making sure students get their paper lessons from home are already a challenge for teachers. Their tasks will triple with the added work associated with in-person learning in addition to allowing other students to opt for the continuation of remote learning via the distribution of paper lessons and, for many, through online classrooms.
At some point, GDOE may have to phase out remote learning and paper lessons from home. Teachers will not be able to sustain teaching on three platforms under different class schedules, keeping track of all of their students, and keeping their sanity at the same time.
Families need teachers to be in physical classrooms. But teachers cannot be expected to continue to perform triple their normal tasks for an extended period of time. It's just not sustainable.
We also hope GovGuam will provide teachers with a system to get reimbursed for the materials they need for safer classrooms. Some of Guam's teachers have dug into their pockets to buy air purifiers, hand sanitizers, and other items for an added measure to keep classrooms and students safe. These costs should not be out of their own pockets.
We also hope every household that sends its students to physical campuses takes its responsibility seriously. This means if a child is sick someone has to stay home to watch the child so the student doesn't go to school and expose everyone.
Setting Jan. 19 as the date to reopen is a good start.
The tough part is to sort out the details. Schools and teachers need support to do this right and safely.
Students and their households also will need to stay informed and maintain lines of communication with teachers and their school.
There's a lot of moving parts to address, and there are only a few weeks remaining.
It will take a collective community effort to make this work.