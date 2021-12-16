At a legislative oversight hearing on Wednesday, the Guam Department of Education's budget shortfall for the rest of the fiscal year was discussed.
The local government-funded budget for GDOE this fiscal year is $206 million, according to what was discussed at the hearing. That might sound like a huge amount of money, but for GDOE, which carries enormous payroll and other fixed costs such as school leases, power and water, retiree health costs and contractual services, that amount pales in comparison to the department's needs.
GDOE does get annual financial help from the U.S. Department of Education, but it looks like GDOE will still need to scrape to get through the rest of the budget year's nine remaining months.
GDOE's approved budget, Superintendent Jon Fernandez said, "basically leaves $20 million left to fund the rest of the operations. Utilities itself takes up the majority of that and so you’re left trying to fund utilities and some other key contracts, food contracts, custodial contracts."
The reality is GDOE's costs are enormous and not all of its expenses can be justified for the federal government to pick up the tab.
Let's compare GDOE's $206 million locally appropriated budget this year and the reality of what it actually spent last budget year when schools were mostly closed for in-person learning.
Here's the breakdown of GDOE's fiscal 2020 expenses using local funds:
• Salaries and wages: $131 million
• Benefits: $45 million
• Lease payments, including Tiyan High School, Okkodo High School and John F. Kennedy High School: $25.3 million
• Food management contract: $3.5 million
• Contractual services: $10.5 million
• Supplies: $891,201
• Retiree health care benefits: $10.8 million
• Power: $10.7 million
• Water: $3 million
• Textbooks: $981,881
• Travel: $207,560
• Phone $344,986
• Library books and equipment: $246,000
• Fuel: $96,410
• Capital outlay: $95,465
• Miscellaneous: $409,483
All these added up to a grand total of $244 million in locally funded spending by Guam DOE.
Guam DOE runs 41 schools and has more than 4,000 employees, of whom 700-plus were federally funded last year. Federal grants, mostly from U.S. DOE, provided $75 million worth of financial breathing room for Guam DOE last year and part of that money – just above $30 million – helped GDOE with payroll and benefits for the federally funded positions.
With all of Guam DOE's major expenses, part of the issue is there is little left for important items like textbooks.
GDOE's textbook spending using local funding was less than $1 million in the previous budget year and capital outlay was well below $100,000. With that puny budget for capital outlay, it pretty much means schools are not getting new facilities any time soon.
It will be hard for Guam DOE to keep up with meeting all of its mandates when there is very little left after payroll, health insurance, power, water and rent.
Just like a household, something will have to give. And elected officials cannot realistically expect Guam DOE to meet all of its mandates when there's not enough money to execute them.
With shortfall after shortfall, the lack of prioritization gets in the way of our public school students getting the education they need to succeed.
Every year, Guam DOE makes a plea for a realistic budget.
And each year, it gets shorted - even when elected officials claim the education of our schoolchildren is their priority.
Politicians who keep failing to deliver their promises should change their tune and voters who keep getting dismayed should change their choices on the ballot.
There is a term for this – when we vote for the same elected officials over and over again and somehow expect better outcomes.