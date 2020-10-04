Report family violence and maybe help save a life

The governor has declared October Family Violence Awareness Month, helping to kick off a month where the island can focus on educating our adults and youth to express their worries and frustrations in ways that, to echo Cynthia Cabot, “don’t hurt.”
Cabot is the director of the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence, which needs the help of all residents to pull family violence from the shadows and whispers of our community and shine a light on it and do more than just educate but save lives as well.
On Friday, the coalition, along with Adelup and community partners participated in the annual Silent Witness Ceremony to remember the children and women whose lives were brutally taken in a bout of family violence.
There are 28 silhouettes in all.
That’s far fewer than the real number of people who lost their lives to family violence, according to Roxanne Aguon, program coordinator for the S.T.O.P. Violence Against Women grant.
"There may be many more cases of those who have passed by domestic violence. The cases may be still open or the families may not be ready,” Aguon told The Guam Daily Post.
Cabot said even those cases that are reported to the Guam Police Department and eventually go through the judicial process are fall short of the true numbers.
Cabot said according to the most current statistics from GPD’s Domestic Assault Response Team, there were 1,016 family violence related cases reported.
“This probably only entails 20% of the cases. So 20% are reported and … who knows the countless numbers that go unreported and unrecorded,” she said.
Cabot added that the stress many families find themselves in during the COVID-19 pandemic has only added to the bouts of violence. While they have no statistics to show this, there’s strong anecdotal evidence from social workers and responders to family violence cases the abuse that many are living through during this pandemic is harsher during this pandemic.
“The abuses that they do receive are more intense,” Cabot said. “That means abuses hurt more, in that regard. Those are the kinds of cases that they continue to see.”
Whether it happened before or during this pandemic, what continues to dampen the reporting of these violent encounters within the home is the idea that it is not right to air your family’s dirty laundry to the public. And in that same vein, no one outside of the family has a right to get involved or interfere in the issues of another family.
This has changed to some degree. But there remains instances where abuse in the home is still very much a secret.
To shine a light on this dark corner of our community we must hold open discussions and educate our community - young and old - on how wrong it is to lash out violently against anyone.
Whether they’re in the same home, or it’s in someone else’s home, Guamanians who are aware of any type of abuse should report it. This type of behavior must be stopped - thus saving the lives of the victims and hopefully getting help for the abusers.
We give our thanks to the Guam Coalition Against Sexual Assault and Family Violence and their many partners who work around the clock to take reports and help victims of abuse of all ages.
And we encourage the community to learn more about their work by going on to the Coalition’s website at www.guamcoaltion.org.
Also, if you or someone you know needs help, call:
• 911 immediately if it’s an emergency
Hotlines
• Victim Advocates Reaching Out: 24 hour hotline 477-5552
• Healing Hearts Crisis Center: 24 hour hotline 647-5351
• Alee Shelter: 24 hour hotline 648-4673
• Sanctuary Inc.: 24 hour hotline 475-7100
• The National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-SAFE (7233)
• National Sexual Assault Hotline: 1-800-656-HOPE (4673)
• National Dating Abuse Helpline: 1-866-331-9474