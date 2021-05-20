“There’s a gray vehicle driving slowly past our street. I've seen it pass by a few times now.”
Comments similar to that have been posted on Neighborhood Watch Program chat groups on island as local residents have increased their vigilance in response to the more brazen attitudes of thieves.
What results is that a person or persons will take it upon themselves to drive around the neighborhood to see if they can find the vehicle and possibly determine if it’s someone who is lost or someone who is casing the neighborhood.
Another video is being shared on social media of a man who climbs into a gated property, walks into the carport and picks up what looks like a leaf blower. He then walks away with it.
The theft occurs in the middle of the day. There are no vehicles in the carport. The security camera is on and captures the individual who is wearing an aquamarine shirt, grey shorts and running shoes.
Another set of videos shared a few weeks back showed home security footage of a car stopping near a home and then a man walking down the street, making his way somehow into the gated property to steal solar-powered lights. The owners of this home noted that this same thing happened to some of their neighbors whose homes also are gated and have security cameras.
It’s often reiterated on these chats that people shouldn’t approach the vehicles or the people who’ve been deemed suspicious, or at the very least unknown, by neighborhood residents. But every so often, a video will pop up of a resident confronting a stranger and asking what they’re doing, who they’re looking for and the like.
We can’t help but wonder if residents also are getting bolder out of frustration over being victimized even as they do all they can to protect their homes and their neighborhoods.
The Guam Police Department said these NWPs seem to be making a difference in the communities where they’re active. They haven’t released data that shows that crimes have been deterred because of residents’ diligence. But some people said they’re seeing a difference. One example was the situation at J.A. Camacho Street in Mongmong-Toto-Maite. The village’s NWP has started patrols in the village and they’ve seen a difference on their street, which has been called “a war zone,” according to program commander John Martin.
Martin said he and other residents now patrol the street and other areas of their village, including the “zombie hours,” and they believe they’re making a dent and deterring would-be criminals.
That’s amazing work that these residents are doing.
We know that GPD officers are patrolling the streets, but we also know the police department is short on officers and those patrols don’t happen as often as residents feel is needed to protect the community.
Budget discussions have begun and soon senators will sit down with GPD officials as well as Adelup’s financial team to discuss budgets for the coming year and what those funds should be used for.
We urge them to take a long hard look at what’s needed to stop burglars from breaking into schools and stealing from our teachers and students; to stop thieves from boldly walking onto private property in broad daylight in spite of all the protections we’ve put up; and keep our families safe from people who would cause them harm.