A few weeks back, we heard the government of Guam announce a plan to reopen the tourism industry on July 1.
But the prospect of tourists coming back to the island for vacations starting next month is dim.
GovGuam has specifically announced tourists from Taiwan, South Korea and Japan will be welcome once again.
But July isn't realistic.
Even if GovGuam isn't planning to require travelers from the above markets to stay in a government-designated quarantine facility, once they arrive on Guam, chances are they still won't visit next month.
Taiwan, Japan and Korea still have 14-day quarantine policies in place for arriving passengers.
Tourists from these markets can't be expected to pay for a five-day or even two-week vacation on Guam when they will be stuck in a quarantine site for another 14 days once they arrive home.
Online travel sites still don't offer direct Taiwan and South Korea travel to Guam. Travelers can visit Guam via certain transit hubs, but the cost is double to triple what a tourist had been accustomed to.
Guam Visitors Bureau board Chairman Sonny Ada did say it was "very important to set a date so the businesses can respond and prepare so that when Japan and Korea lift their quarantine requirements, Guam is ready to serve."
But it's worth bringing up these challenges because the thousands of workers in the tourism industry and the hundreds of small to large business owners whose cash flow depend heavily on tourists returning in mass numbers will need a continued lifeline or a helping hand – at least over the next several months.
We need our local elected officials to focus on a survival plan for the tourism industry and the economy in general.
Senators, the administration and GVB should make this a priority topic and let the public know what's going on.
Hiring seasoned politicians like former Gov. Carl Gutierrez as general manager and former travel retail manager Gerry Perez might help – they were around when the Asian financial crisis rippled through Guam's shores in the 1990s – but the scale of tourism's slowdown then can't be compared to the zero arrivals in Guam's tourism now and possibly continuing on in the next few months.
There must be realistic approaches to help the businesses and workers get through what could be a longer period of inactivity in the tourism industry.
The federal government has done its part – providing money for grants, loans and unemployment benefits. But the flow of federal money will slow down at some point.
The local government needs to take action on things it has control over. We're talking about perhaps lowering taxes, or holding off on some of the fees that make doing business on Guam more challenging than in other locations. Cost-cutting in GovGuam is vital, too.
Whichever ideas and plans our government officials would like to consider – let's hear them. We need big, bold ideas and not a rehash of more of the same.