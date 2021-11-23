It's time to resume full face-to-face learning in Guam public schools.
There have been recent indications the Guam Department of Education wants to go ahead with full face-to-face learning as soon as next week instead of every other day.
GDOE's more than 26,000 students have a lot of catching up to do and for public school students, being able to attend in-person classroom learning five days a week should help.
Educators also need the normalcy of teaching students in one format instead of splitting their energy and focus between online and in-person teaching.
When the pandemic hit and students shifted to online learning, that placed many students at a disadvantage on many fronts. Some households didn't even have power at home or a reliable phone. So it would have been a stretch to expect the students to be able to use a computer with reliable internet access.
GDOE eventually was able to issue loaner laptops to many students. But the MiFi gadget for students to enable internet connection would come many months later.
Now that COVID-19 vaccines are available to most students from elementary to high school, families of the students and educators should have greater confidence in sending kids back to school for the full five days a week.
The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a lot from our lives.
We need to recoup the lost time and opportunities, especially for our students.
With Guam's high vaccination rate and more than 94% vaccination rate for GDOE employees, it makes sense to aim for the resumption of in-person classes as soon as possible.
Guam-specific challenges aside, the U.S. Department of Education in a recent study confirmed the many ways students across the country have fallen behind on their learning and face additional challenges during the pandemic.
The U.S. DOE report offers a series of snapshots from mid-March 2020, when many schools shifted abruptly to remote learning, to mid-April 2021.
Some of the U.S. DOE's observations include:
• The pandemic has negatively affected academic growth, widening pre-existing disparities. In core subjects like math and reading, there are worrisome signs that in some grades students might be falling even further behind pre-pandemic expectations.
• Even before the pandemic, many students learning English struggled to participate on equal terms in the classroom as they confronted the dual challenge of mastering grade-level content while continuing to learn English.
• For many elementary and secondary school students with disabilities, COVID-19 has significantly disrupted the education and related aids and services needed to support their academic progress and prevent regression. And there are signs that those disruptions may be exacerbating longstanding disability-based disparities in academic achievement.
• There have been heightened risks of sexual harassment, abuse and violence during the pandemic, including from household members when students are cooped up at home.
• Since the pandemic's start, Asian American and Pacific Islander students, in particular, have faced an increased risk of harassment, discrimination and other harms that may be affecting their access to educational opportunities.
The negative impacts stemming from any further delay in the resumption of in-person classes for all Guam public school students should make the decision to go back to in-person classroom normalcy easy for the island's education decision-makers.