Rev and Tax's recent efforts worth recognition

There continues to be a bottleneck of cars on recent Monday mornings waiting to take a turn to the Department of Revenue and Taxation.
That can be expected based on the habits of some of our fellow Guamanians whose to-do lists at the beginning of the week or the first Monday of the month include going to Rev and Tax for a myriad of errands from tax filing to vehicle registering, to renewing a business license to following up on a tax return.
But as the mid-week and weekend approach, the line actually gets shorter at Rev and Tax, and if you time it right, there are times of the day when you can just walk in, and there is hardly any line.
This is such a welcome change from the days when customers would need to wake up before dawn just to be first in line at Rev and Tax. Somehow, the lines have eased. And somehow, the process has gotten better.
One of the things the pandemic prompted Rev and Tax under Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu is to hasten the digitization of some of the services at Rev and Tax. And if an online service was already in place, customers have been prompted, for safety reasons to give Rev and Tax's online service a chance.
Take registering a vehicle, for example. Doing it online can be quick and easy if you have the three things that are needed: 1. proof of insurance uploaded by your company; 2. vehicle inspection uploaded by a local inspector; and 3. a debit or credit card. Once you've spent a few minutes setting up an online account and registering the vehicle, the new registration sticker will show up in the mail in a few days.
Following up on the Economic Impact Payments has also become easy online. The usual complaint about phones not getting answered right away is something customers don't have to contend with anymore. Just go online and you'll get the answer you need. The department has launched its EIP 3 Lookup Portal at www.myguamtax.com.
It's even possible these days to just walk in for some of Rev and Tax's services and be out of there – chore done – in less than half an hour.
Rev and Tax also recently speedily processed more than 74,000 Economic Impact Payments without delay. Rev and Tax received notification of the federal government approval of Guam’s third Economic Impact Payment on April 10 and the subsequent release of federal money for the pandemic relief. In less than a week, by April 16, the department has processed 74,500 Economic Impact Payment payouts totaling $194.5 million.
In GovGuam's usual snail's pace with processing paperwork, the completion of processing 74,500 tax returns or other documents for the payment of EIP 3 is remarkable, maybe even a GovGuam miracle.
We have called out Rev and Tax when its processes were unreasonably slow.
We also should give them credit when it's due.
Thank you, Rev and Tax.
Now if Rev and Tax could only shorten the months-long wait for new driver's licenses or appointments, things would look really good for this department and its service to customers. The current process for a new driver's license application isn't working, and appointments to renew are booked until 2022. This problem needs a modern solution as well.