The island’s government health community is celebrating an increase in salaries for nurses. The 15% hike in base salary recognized the labor and sacrifices required of nurses this past year, while also providing competitive wages, said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.
There’s no question that the salary increases will help Guam deal with the nationwide shortage of nurses. This lack was brought into stark relief by the pandemic.
The question that does remain is the government’s ability to absorb the added personnel cost. This is particularly important as Adelup has stated its intent to complete similar wage studies for education and public safety sectors.
The local government, having received about $2 billion in federal assistance over the past year, is immediately able to support many programs. However, they’ll have to ensure the addition to the government’s personnel cost is carefully planned so it can be maintained in the future - particularly one where the island’s tourism-dependent economy will likely struggle for the next several years.
The work to protect the health of Guamanians as the virus swept through the island highlighted how the shortage of nurses can severely impact the government’s ability to provide medical care. This would have fallen short if not for the dedication shown by our local health care professionals. There were Guam Memorial Hospital nurses who had to work longer hours to the point of taking on a whole extra shift because someone was ill and no-one could be found to fill the gap until the next shift. Indeed these situations had existed prior to the pandemic, thought not as often.
Faced with helping a population of COVID-19 patients as well as heart attack, diabetes, and other patients in need of hospital care, the hospital nursing staff was stretched thin. And they weren’t the only ones. The Department of Public Health and Social Services nurses had to care for their typical population as well as working on COVID-19 response efforts, which continue today on top of vaccination efforts. Even with Department of Education nurses stepping in to help, the federal government’s assistance was necessary to bring in dozens of nurses and doctors.
Hopefully, the salary increase will promote retention and recruitment of nurses, particularly those who have additional or higher certifications.
However, as noted by Department of Administration Director Edward Birn, the increase in salaries will have to be factored in to the remainder of this fiscal year’s budget as well as future fiscal years’ budgets.
The salary bump goes into effect in August, which means there’s two months remaining before the end of the fiscal year.
According to the study, the additional cost in salaries come down to:
GMHA:
• Remainder of fiscal year: $204,804
• Fiscal 2022 (which begins in October): $1,252,180
GBHWC:
• Remainder of fiscal year: $75,157
• Fiscal 2022: $488,521
DPHSS:
• Remainder of fiscal year: $269,768
• Fiscal 2022: $1,753,490
GDOE:
• Remainder of fiscal year: $134,030
• Fiscal 2022: $871,197
Birn also said the cost estimates are reflective of base salary adjustments only and don’t include specialty pay such as night differential, overtime, hazardous pay, which already are incorporated into pay plans.
In light of the island’s uncertain economic future, there’s a lot of hope riding on the government’s ability to ensure they’re properly planning these pay raises so that the agencies that rely on these nurses are better supported - and not crippled - by good intentions.