Saturday’s forum was a good start, but more outreach is key for school closures

Quick and decisive action to close in-person classes for elementary, middle and high schools will certainly help Guam through the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
For many families, unvaccinated children and teachers who are parents present the greatest risk for this deadly disease to enter our homes. Given a surge in hospitalizations and exponential increases in our local COVID-19 Area Risk Score, many would agree it was the right call for Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to suspend in-person learning, even if it was out of an abundance of caution.
What’s needed now is support for at-risk communities, working parents, overworked teachers and, most of all, our students – all of whom are now being asked to readjust to remote and online lessons. We acknowledge that public school Superintendent Jon Fernandez, the Board of Education, Department of Public Health and Social Services officials and Guam Department of Education administrators held a virtual forum to provide more details of what we should expect.
For 2-1/2 hours, plans were presented and questions were answered. How much the town hall counterbalanced the frustration many parents felt - while information was scarce leading up to the announcement of the closures Friday afternoon - will depend on the individual. We hope the event demonstrates how GDOE will be handling the important task of sharing information throughout the indefinite closure.
Many of the concerns raised were valid, and are shared by others. That’s why it’s encouraging when our leaders, especially those managing the largest single agency in the government, confront them head-on and answer them in the open.
We encourage the tens of thousands of GDOE parents, students and teachers to take the time to watch the full video on the school system’s Facebook page. Topics covered include how to borrow a laptop or get internet service for students who need them, what the system is doing to address “pandemic learning loss,” the protocols for reporting COVID-19 cases at the school level and the process it takes to shift students between models of learning.
Between now and Sept. 7, when GDOE’s first online classes are scheduled to begin, more forums should be held.
The diverse opinions shared Saturday only go to show that our island hasn’t forgotten the problems and headaches we had to endure as a direct result of schools being closed last year. And the number of people who tuned in and posed questions also proves that more of these kinds of events are needed.
Clearly, Saturday’s event covered a lot of ground, so perhaps carving out specific stakeholder groups can help focus limited resources toward concerns everyone should be expecting.
When schools were closed last year, we saw the ripple effects: long lines for commodities, increased demand on our mayors and thousands of at-risk children with whom our government lost contact.
Parents, teachers and students should be given as many opportunities as possible to share their concerns and the solutions we’ve found with the benefit of hindsight. With no end date set for the suspension of in-person classes, it’s critical to instill confidence in the mandatory shift back to online learning.
GDOE and the rest of GovGuam have a chance to show the lessons they learned in order to support more people through the worst of this pandemic. The weekend’s virtual forum was a good first step, and the public school system was honest that it has more work ahead.
One thing repeated often during the forum was how hard copy learning wasn’t effective for students. The lack of interaction and guidance didn’t serve our students well.
That’s also true for what’s happening right now with schools closing their doors – and we hope GDOE applies this to how it will teach its many, many stakeholders about what’s next for us.