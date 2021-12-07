Over the past few weeks, we have voiced our support for our island educators.
Guam's public school educators and administrators, in general, have been under a lot of stress for almost two years now. With the COVID-19 safety mandates and the abrupt return to face-to-face learning for about 24,000 students – instead of alternating attendance in two groups every other school day – the sudden doubling of the number of students at any given time on campuses has been a challenge to say the least.
We have great empathy for the education front liners, also in light of the fact that they have not been treated as generously as other GovGuam employees when it came to COVID-19 double pay or other additional compensation that recognizes the risks those on the front lines take.
But we have to say this: Under stress or not, educators must keep their civility and composure on campus when children can see and hear how they behave.
They are role models for our students.
We bring this up following an incident on Monday.
On Monday morning, we went outside of a middle school campus, just right outside its fence along the road – and on public space – to check out information we received that students formed long lines snaking all the way from the parking lot to the cafeteria for lunch.
We wanted to see: Were social distancing rules being followed? Were the students standing in the heat to get their food? And what if it rains? Will students be soaking wet before they can put food in their stomachs? Was there another, better way for school officials to handle the matter? Would all the students be able to eat in time for their next class?
Part of what we do is to listen to community concerns and check out the information we receive. The hope is that we can help shed light on an issue or issues so that corrections or improvements can be made.
In the case of a public school concern, the main thing is to see if student safety and welfare are being safeguarded.
In the pursuit of checking out information, we kept a distance and made sure we were in a public space outside the school's fence.
What followed was the display of an irate administrator's behavior that no student should see or hear. This school administrator was using a megaphone to scold a photojournalist who was just trying to do his job.
Potential for a positive outcome
There are ways the administrator could have handled this differently in a more professional demeanor. This is not the first time we have been addressed with a megaphone at this school.
But then again, who knows what type of stress the administrator had been under?
Still, administrators – stressed out or not – must be able to keep their composure when dealing with even the most difficult of situations.
Students see their actions and hear their words. We want students to see school officials deal with tension calmly and kindly.
Rationality will help kids learn from them.
We have hope the incident will result in a positive outcome. There must be more attention paid to the emotional strain educators and teachers have been under. If they are reaching an emotional boiling point, regardless of what the reasons might be, they should be given an opportunity to receive support, or more of it.
They should be afforded some quiet time without getting in trouble with their superiors.
GDOE needs to provide a mechanism and more opportunities for educators and administrators to de-stress.
The outcome of this incident should include giving educators and administrators the help they need to cope in their pressure-cooker environment, and for that environment to be better for all.
Educators and administrators are the ones who have been advocating for support for emotionally strained students in this COVID-19 pandemic.
There should be a focus on supporting them and helping them through difficult situations as well.