School campuses should stay closed until COVID-19 spikes ease

When in doubt, err on the side caution.
That's what we as individuals would tend to do when we face risk and our instinct tells us to hold off until it's safe to proceed with an action.
And yet when it comes to the nearly 9,000 public school students who have opted in-person learning, the Guam Education Board failed to put the brakes on what could be a train wreck of possible COVID-19 cases spreading in our schools, among students and among immune-compromised teachers and other school staff in the middle of a spike in COVID-19 cases locally.
Opening the physical classrooms isn't just opening campuses. Parents will be out and about buying school lunches and snacks at grocery or mom and pop stores before the school day starts. Many will take trips more often to the gas station.
And there will be stops for more school supplies at certain stores. Teachers will also need to do some errands related to their job in the classrooms and some of these errands will involve going to stores for supplies. This involves teachers and school staff dropping off their children to a sitter or child care provider if the children are not old enough to attend school.
There will be a lot of running around to meet the demands of teaching and attending school in physical classrooms.
The education board met on Tuesday and discussed delaying the opening of our public schools.
Education board members Mark Mendiola, James Lujan and John Burch voted to delay the opening of the new school year which is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 17.
Mendiola said there is a lot of anxiety in the community.
"We're talking about our kids, but we also got to look at our employees. We're putting them in harm's way," Mendiola said.
Lujan said the number of positive cases looked more optimistic when the education board first made its decision at the beginning of the school year. The latest numbers require some caution, he added.
Burch made the motion to delay the school year by one week, to Aug. 24, also citing a need for extra time for teachers who will be entering a school year unlike any year before. Distance learning, he mentioned, has not been applied in this magnitude before.
Education board Chairwoman Maria Gutierrez was a lead voice in sticking to the Aug. 17 opening. Lourdes Benavente, Felicitas "Fely" B. Angel, Karlyn Borja and Ronald McNinch voted yes.
"Right now we cannot guarantee anything. Everybody has anxiety," Gutierrez said at one point. "But with all the work that has been done ... we gave the responsibility to the superintendent and his team. It's our responsibility now to give him our support."
Regardless of the amount of preparation that has been set in motion, the main deciding factor should be the safety of the schoolchildren, teachers and school staff.
As we were writing this editorial, news broke that a COVID-19 case was identified at Simon Sanchez High School as it prepares to open.
Just to be clear, we're not asking for a total cancellation of in-person learning for the school year. It is necessary for us as a community to begin efforts to return to near-normalcy, but there have also been alarming numbers of COVID-19 infections over the past week that should prompt a pause on the opening of the new school year.
Schools should be given some time, possibly two weeks, for the spike in COVID cases to ease and for the schools to better prepare themselves for COVID safety precautions as well as to better prepare teachers who will be teaching online to thousands more students.
Our community, in general, has been responsible on following the mask-wearing rule, though adherence to social distancing needs some work as seen in a lot of places.
The logistical setbacks in delaying the opening of schools at this time will be nothing compared to the tradeoff: We get to prepare our schools to be safer.
That's not a lot to ask.
If we are OK with closing bars for two weeks, we shouldn't take issue with delaying the opening of schools for the same amount of time.
The safety of 4,134 elementary school students, 2,241 middle school students, and 2,038 high school students who have opted to learn in physical classrooms is on the line.