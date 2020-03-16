Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has banned social gatherings for large groups of more than 100 per event.
The Wednesday night market has been suspended at Chamorro Village. Mayors have canceled public activities such as fiestas and community events involving large groups. The use of government gyms for big crowds has been suspended.
There are still unanswered questions about big weddings, conferences and parties in hotels, and whether the ban applies.
What we need to hear are decisions on what public and private schools would do for at least the next month as proms, meets, standardized testing and other key school year milestones are approaching.
Would Guam schools suspend in-classroom learning like many schools in the states have chosen to do – opting instead for remotely teaching students lessons while students remain at home?
The Guam Department of Education hadn't reached a decision as of Sunday afternoon, said Jon Fernandez, Guam Department of Education superintendent.
We heard of certain private schools considering the remote-learning option. We've learned some individual schools are gathering input from within school staff and parent-teacher organizations on the possibility of remotely teaching students while they stay at home.
We urge schools – public or private – to make this decision fast.
In considering the idea of remote classroom learning, we hope that students in homes that don't have online access will be taken into account.
There are so many factors to weigh when considering shifting classroom learning to online only.
But what matters most is what should be done – soon – to keep our students from being unnecessarily exposed to the rapidly spreading COVID-19 outbreak.