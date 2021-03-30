The draft rules for Guam's marijuana industry – from farming to processing to selling at retail – are complete, nearly a year after the task was supposed to be completed.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, everything took longer to accomplish and so did the task of completing the rules and regulations for Guam's emerging cannabis trade.
The rules and regulations will need to go through three more hoops, one at the Guam Office of the Attorney General, two at the governor's office in coordination with the local Department of Agriculture, and third, the Legislature.
The rules and regulations were discussed during Guam's Cannabis Control Board meeting Thursday.
While it is a major step forward that the draft rules and regulations are finally complete, there was some dissent on the rule that forbids growers and farmers from retailing cannabis and vice versa.
The board wasn't keen on allowing jack-of-all-trades type of cannabis business, or "vertical integration," a business model that allows a business to run the full gamut of producing a product from farm to factory and ultimately to the hands of consumers.
One proponent of allowing a cannabis farmer to also conduct the business of processing the product, packaging it, distributing and retailing describes the benefit of this multifaceted business as a way of controlling the quality of the product from the farm to the end-user.
But part of the concern with a multifaceted cannabis business, or a farm-to-store concept, is investors with deep pockets could undercut the smaller businesses, or create a monopoly, according to some of those on the board who want to wait for a while on deciding whether to open this door.
"Our job is to try to help an industry to get on its feet and ... establish a fair playing field," said board member Adrian Cruz said.
Cruz did indicate he's open to revisiting the farm-to-store concept "maybe in a couple years."
Absent the adoption of the rules and regulations, it remains illegal to sell, buy or trade recreational marijuana on Guam, but individuals 21 years and older can grow up to six plants at home. It is also legal to possess up to 1 ounce of dried cannabis flower in public on Guam. Carrying weed into Guam or out of Guam would still cause trouble for travelers because marijuana remains a federally prohibited substance.
Now that the rules and regulations have been formed, it's time to let these see through to fruition. Proponents of developing a cannabis industry on Guam – from growing to retailing – have pitched this as a major revenue generator for our island economy.
It's now up to the AG's office, the governor and the 36th Guam Legislature to pull the lever on the implementation.
There remains optimism in the government of Guam making money out of taxes and fees collected from farmers and sellers of cannabis and its byproducts.
As recently as three weeks ago, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, in her State of the Island address, suggested allocating the first $50 million in proceeds from the legal sale of cannabis to end flooding in Tumon, invest in island beautification and cultural preservation, and repair village roads.
But we have to remember that the numbers crunched to support the push for the cannabis industry were made when Guam's tourism industry was robust.
Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero signed the Guam Cannabis Industry Act of 2019 into law on April 5, 2019, a year before the COVID-19 pandemic hit and nearly a year before Guam's tourism industry went from more than 1.6 million tourist arrivals in 2019 to 326,592 in 2020 – an 80% drop. In the first six months of fiscal 2021, Guam's visitor arrivals dropped a nerve-wracking 98%.
The Guam Visitors Bureau is aiming to reopen the tourism industry on May 1.
Guam will be competing even more fiercely with many other resort destinations within 3-4 flight hours away from Japan and South Korea when these two core markets loosen quarantine and other COVID-19 safety protocols for their citizens to travel.
The tourism industry and the race for more international tourists have changed dramatically since the pandemic and Guam is up for an even greater challenge to compete with other destinations in its class.
In addition to figuring out how to make Guam stand out as a safe beach resort destination that has been known to be family-friendly, the island community must also now restart conversations about whether an emerging cannabis industry will help – or hurt – Guam as its visitor industry tries to bounce back.
Does selling Guam as a haven for cannabis users help? If so, for whose benefit?
These are not easy conversations. But they need to occur more so now than before the pandemic.