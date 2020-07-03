Senators, cancel the primary races to save lives

It's an old argument that Guam's primary elections should be canceled to save taxpayer money.
But this old idea can be the answer to what our community needs at this time.
We thought COVID-19 cases were fading, but the past few days have proven the opposite to be true – canceling the primaries next month should be given some serous thought.
The previous argument for canceling the primaries was mainly to save costs. The Guam Election Commission estimated $365,000 would be spent for the primary races next month.
In this pandemic, cost considerations are an extra benefit but simply secondary to saving lives and keeping COVID-19 from spreading.
Many senior citizens and others who have pre-existing health challenges face great risk by voting in the primaries at voting booths.
Canceling the primary isn't for GEC to decide.
So it's up to senators to enact legislation that does away with primary elections.
An alternative is for the Legislature to pass legislation that would suspend the primary for this election cycle or until as long as the pandemic remains.
The benefits of canceling or suspending the primary election races slated for next month far outweigh the benefits to either political party or any candidates who feel there must be primary races.
Holding the races while exposing poll workers and voters to COVID-19 isn't a good tradeoff for the benefit of a few.
We also need to keep in mind that the spread of COVID-19 needs to be stopped or at least decreased to allow our students to resume classroom learning, if not by August, perhaps a few months from now.
The cancellation of the primaries will also allow GEC to prepare for a safer general election in November. Voting by mail and/or drive-through voting booths could be set up, too, if the commission lays the groundwork now for these changes to take place in November.
Sen. Joe San Agustin has said if there's more than one candidate for an office within either party, there has to be a primary election.
San Agustin can flip this argument by keeping the public health and safety of the overall community in mind as the overriding factor to do away with the primary races – and allow candidates to proceed to the general election.
In the senatorial race, the Democratic Party candidates don't have competition.
Democrats have 15 senatorial candidates running for 15 seats. A 16th potential candidate, former Sen. Dennis Rodriguez Jr., has said he's not running.
In the Republican race for senators, there are 16 potential candidates for 15 seats. The Republicans could simply talk among themselves if there's one person of the 16 who would give way. Or just let their 16 senatorial bets proceed to the general election.
There really aren't that many contentious races in the primary except for the Democratic race for congressional delegate.
Allowing both Democratic candidates for delegate to proceed to the general election would resolve this primary election issue.
Senators have every reason to consider this idea if they are for protecting the public from the further spread of COVID-19.
We think they're reasonable and will consider it.
We'll see.