Senators missed chance to curb governor's emergency powers

Note the names of these senators: Democrats Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridgell, Amanda Shelton and Jose Terlaje. Add Republican Mary Torres to that list as well.
If you're among a growing number of Guam residents who think the governor's emergency powers in this pandemic - which has run more than 16 months - need to be counterbalanced by local senators, that chance just went away.
This means the governor's emergency powers, unilaterally used to impose lockdowns last year and restrict the movement of Guam residents who have qualms about the COVID-19 vaccine, among other things, will proceed as usual.
Bill 11-36, the measure that would take away the governor's ability to singlehandedly extend an emergency declaration, was placed before the Legislature for an override following the governor's rejection of the legislation. An override would require a minimum of 10 senators voting out of 15 who are seated.
It was close, but at the end of the day, the pro-override senators came up two votes short.
Sens. Perez, Ridgell, Shelton, Jose Terlaje and Torres voted against the override which means a vote for the governor and status quo on her authority.
Those who voted for the override were bipartisan. They are Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Joanne Brown, Chris Duenas, James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Telo Taitague and Speaker Therese Terlaje.
Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Joe San Agustin were excused.
Duenas, the bill's primary sponsor, called for the override following the governor's recent executive order to impose restrictions of movement on the unvaccinated in lieu of a lockdown. If the pro-override senators succeeded, they wouldn't have been able to stop the emergency authority on the current restrictions, but could have derailed future such actions.
Taitague voted for the override, saying people's ability to "choose what you decide to do with your own body is a right" that is being taken away."
Ridgell defended his decision against the override, saying the power to issue emergency declarations "was given to the executive branch by design," adding, "because in the time of an emergency, we don't have time to debate on whether or not we should call 911."
There is never a lack of time to debate something so far-reaching and impactful to many Guamanians' lives.
Duenas called out Ridgell. According to Duenas, determining the renewal of an emergency is a deliberative process, and the Legislature can act quickly – if needed.
Under Bill 11, any public health emergency declaration would automatically terminate after an initial 90 days unless extended by a legislative resolution. Any extensions would also automatically end after 30 days unless similarly renewed by the Legislature.
Similar legislation narrowly passed in February before it was vetoed by the governor, who was concerned that it would slow responses to emergencies. An override was attempted at the end of May, but that failed by three votes.
The Legislature does hold the power to terminate a public health emergency declaration with a single majority vote. They would have to vote each time the governor issues a monthly emergency declaration.
Are senators willing to take this route after having given Bill 11 a chance – twice?
Will the senators who essentially voted for the governor to continue declaring emergency restrictions unilaterally be able to stand firm that their decision, ultimately, was the best they could make?
The general election one year from now could help gauge whose side the majority of the public agrees with.
But that's if the public remembers what happened in 2020 and then in 2021.