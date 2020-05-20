There isn't a shortage of elected officials wanting to help police officers, firefighters and health care workers get some form of compensation for their roles at the front line of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.
There is also now a lawsuit filed against the government of Guam on behalf of a police officer, Steve Topasna, seeking COVID-19 double pay.
Guam Attorney General Leevin Camacho has stated in an opinion that the issue of double pay might best be resolved on an agency-by-agency level. Camacho has also stated it is the Legislature's job to establish compensation rules or change them.
We can't stress enough that the Legislature needs to work on a comprehensive, very clearly defined legislation that specifies: 1.) what jobs in the government of Guam should be considered for double pay; 2.) what departments and agencies and offices should be covered; 3.) what scenarios and emergencies apply; 4.) if there should be a cap on amounts owed to employees and officials because it can't possibly be a blank check; and so on.
The latest double pay legislation that's recently been introduced by Vice Speaker Telena Nelson doesn't yet have a cost estimate. Without knowing the full cost of Nelson's bill, and other related bills, senators should not move forward with these pieces of legislation.
They should also consolidate these different but related pieces of legislation into one.
The details, most especially the cost, matter to the public.
We now know from recent examples – the $1 million in double pay at the Guam Power Authority and the nearly $1 million the Guam Waterworks Authority issued in a matter of a few weeks – that you can't really expect government officials to monitor the spending of ratepayers' money, or other forms of public money, and be the watchdog for the public that they should be.
While some GPA and GWA customers who faced customers might be justified for the award of double pay, others clearly did not fall in that category.
In the case of GPA, for example, while the attorney general's office has stated double pay would apply to workers who were called to respond to the COVID-19 emergency while their offices were closed, there were employees at GPA who were generously rewarded with double pay even if their jobs would not normally be disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic office closures to begin with. Some of the examples are the accountants, the so-called computer database workers and the power plant workers. Their jobs would still be generally the same, and their desks – remote or otherwise – would still be open even in this pandemic.
When faced with making the right call, the GWA and GPA managers erred on the side of helping their own. The ratepayers' interest was not their concern.
So while lawmakers mean well, in making sure front-line workers who risked their health are properly compensated, that's just part of their job as lawmakers. The GPA and GWA examples are a cautionary tale that no one seems to want to be bothered to comment on – though we haven't yet heard from the rate-setting Public Utilities Commission.
But back to the lawmakers. It is also as important in their job to clearly set the rules so there's no room for managers to reward personnel with double pay by taking advantage of ambiguities.
In late April, to her credit, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declined to sign the legislation into law that would have rewarded double pay and differential pay to essential personnel and front-line GovGuam workers. The legislation was estimated to have cost GovGuam $36 million, the governor has said. She said GovGuam couldn't afford it.
While there's no cost estimate on these latest efforts just yet, the cost will be high.
And these efforts could cost some job losses in GovGuam, a reduced level of quality in government services to the public, or both.
GovGuam can't have it all.
It cannot afford a massive implementation of double pay and at the same time keep government operations intact while experiencing reduced cash flow in this economic downturn.
While GovGuam intends to tap into the federal CARES Act funding for the double pay, there's not going to be enough spare cash from the federal government to pay for all of GovGuam's "wants."
This is a crisis of unprecedented scope. GovGuam also faces possibly unprecedented impacts when it comes to revenue losses stemming from the economic downturn that has yet to fully unfold.
There's no guarantee there will be enough money for all GovGuam elected officials' wishes.
The question is whether our elected officials will be decisive – and timely – enough to face reality and act accordingly.