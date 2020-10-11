Sharing is an amazing super power

Sometimes the simplest answer is the right one. When someone is hurting or is in need, you help.
And that clarity of focus, in this instance, was provided by little Raven Dizon, who recently celebrated her fourth birthday. Dressed in a cape on her special day, she told her mother that her super power is "sharing."
For her birthday, she told her mother Mynette Dizon to give toys – items that give her joy – to children who are in need. Mom added a few more items to the list, things she knows growing children and their families need. The items – toys, diapers, high chairs and more – were donated to Harvest House, a ministry that supports foster children and families on Guam.
While the focus these days is on the pandemic that has swept so many lives out of order, other aspects of life continue. Other children who aren’t as lucky as Raven were taken from a Talofofo home recently. As it was described by officials, the home was little more than a shack surrounded by trash and even animal carcasses.
This isn’t the first time our island’s social workers and police officers have had to deal with heartbreaking situations like this. Places like Harvest House, Alee Shelter and Sanctuary Inc. are looked to when a child needs shelter immediately. We hope the Department of Public Health and Social Services gets the children’s shelter in Barrigada – I Guma Mina’åse’ Sr. Mary Brigid Perez, R.S.M. – up and running soon.
There’s also the American Red Cross, Salvation Army and other nonprofit organizations that provide families with assistance in times of need.
As our island continues to struggle through this pandemic that has cost so many people their jobs and caused so much mental anxiety, it’s not always easy to think of helping others or sharing what we have. The answer to the question of "Will you help someone in need?" gets convoluted with multiple concerns.
With the holiday season coming around, maybe we can all learn a little something from a 4-year-old girl who wanted to give what she had an abundance of, her toys. If you have time or an amazing talent, volunteer. If you have gently used children’s clothing or items that children need, consider donating them. We might be surprised how much of an impact our community can have if we adopt young Raven's superpower, and share even just a little bit of what we can.