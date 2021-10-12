Shortage of psychiatrists does a disservice to our community as we grapple with suicides, drug use

The government of Guam agency that provides mental health services needs five psychiatrists in an ideal environment of care for mental health clients.
Today, the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center doesn't have a single, fully functioning psychiatrist on staff.
The agency's only remaining psychiatrist is on extended leave but is on call for emergencies.
Behavioral Health also saw the retirements of two other psychiatrists last month.
The lack of a full-time staff psychiatrist couldn't have come at a worse time for the agency.
Guam continues to see increased calls to the mental health crisis hotline, especially during this COVID-19 pandemic.
The island's pervasive methamphetamine problem also continues to wreck many lives.
Behavioral Health Director Therese Arriola tried to offer a positive assessment, but positivity can only go so far when the reality is dire.
"We have (medical) doctors ... and psychologists and counselors who collaborate for proper care for our consumers," Arriola said. "So, despite the fact that we only have one psychiatrist who is on extended leave and only on call for emergencies, it doesn't prevent the department from properly providing services to the people."
One psychiatrist left Behavioral Health on Sept. 17, while another retired shortly thereafter.
Five psychiatrists are needed at the agency, Arriola said, but she has spoken out before about how challenging it is to hire psychiatrists amid a national shortage of behavioral health professionals and a worldwide shortage of psychiatrists.
In addition to medical doctors and other current staff who can provide services, the director said, Behavioral Health, by the end of this month, will bring on board two psychiatric nurse practitioners who can write prescriptions.
Having two psychiatric nurse practitioners is welcome, but they don't fully replace the functions of a psychiatrist, who is a medical doctor.
It looks like GovGuam offers competitive pay to its staff psychiatrist. A base salary of $260,000, and $328,260 a year inclusive of benefits, is not bad when compared to the national average. The average pay for a psychiatrist who has had a four-year residency is $217,000, while a nurse practitioner makes $114,510 on average, according to nursejournal.org.
The director did indicate her agency is recruiting an American psychiatrist currently working in Qatar.
With the staffing shortage, Arriola acknowledged, service will continue – though not at an ideal pace.
"So even though things might be slow, and appointments might be slow, you'll get the appointment. But it's going to have to happen at a time when the workforce is at the optimum level. We never want to run our workforce to the ground just to push out the numbers," she added, saying the agency's staff members are also experiencing burnout.
For a mental health patient in distress, even a day's delay might be too late.
Crisis hotline
Calls to the Behavioral Health crisis hotline rose exponentially with the onset of COVID-19.
Before the pandemic, the agency took about 25 to 30 calls to its hotline per month. The number of calls now is reaching into the hundreds. In September, Behavioral Health received more than 1,000 calls to its hotline, up from about 700 in July.
Arriola said hotline calls don't necessarily result in psychiatric needs or inpatient services, and may be handled by trained staff taking the calls. If more in-depth services are needed, she said, an appointment to see a counselor is scheduled.
But since the pandemic, there has "definitely" been an increase in the number of adult inpatients at Behavioral Health, with the unit having seen 14 or 15 patients, and sometimes a full 16, Arriola said, bringing the facility to its maximum. The average before the pandemic was six or seven patients. However, it seems for now that the numbers are leveling off to nine, 10 or 11 patients, according to Arriola.
There were an estimated 28,000 psychiatrists across the country but the shortage has escalated, according to Forbes in 2018.
A question of priorities
No matter what led to the agency's severe psychiatrist staffing shortage, Behavioral Health needs to try harder with recruitment to meet the ideal numbers.
Darrell G. Kirch, a psychiatrist and Association of American Medical Colleges president and CEO, is quoted in an AAMC report: “We face a broad range of mental health issues, including the acute problems of opioid addiction and increasing rates of depression and suicide. ... I think one of the great tragedies is that some of the most seriously mentally ill individuals are homeless or are caught in a revolving door between prison and the street.”
Our island community has similar problems: We have a revolving-door justice system for drug users and dealers. We have reported on mental health problems among our own fellow Guamanians that have been compounded by homelessness. We have seen a high rate of suicides among children and young adults.
Behavioral Health, and GovGuam in general, need to try harder to fully meet the staffing requirements for mental health services.
The staffing shortage doesn't seem to stem from a lack of funding in GovGuam in general. It's about putting priorities in the right order.