Despite their partisan and ideological differences, lawmakers in Washington, D.C., and President Donald Trump managed to swiftly reach an agreement to put money in the hands of millions of Americans, including thousands on Guam who have been laid off or furloughed because of COVID-19's fallout.
It's now up to our local government officials to get these various types of federal assistance into the hands of many on our island who are in dire need.
It's no longer a question of whether the federal government will provide the money.
All that needs to happen now is for elected GovGuam officials to act with urgency despite the COVID-19 limitations and health precautions. There are many local government steps that need to be made to get this federal assistance to Guam residents sooner than weeks or months.
On Sunday, after days of being asked about the jobless benefits for displaced Guamanians, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero went on Facebook – not before the media which would have allowed for questions to be asked on the details – to announce her signing of an executive order. The executive order sets into motion a local program to provide jobless benefits using federal funds under the new federal CARES Act.
No details were shared as to how much or when.
Northern Marianas Congressman Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan said in an earlier message that he worked to include language in the law so that the Northern Marianas, Guam and other territories that don't have preexisting unemployment insurance programs would be able to extend the federal jobless benefits to island residents.
Sablan said the weekly benefit in the Marianas will be equal to the national average unemployment compensation benefit of about $360, plus an additional federal supplement of $600, weekly. The program could provide jobless benefits for up to nine months, Sablan said.
Our local government also can improve on informing the public by providing answers to some of the lingering questions that have been raised.
Right now, many of our island residents are experiencing or face the prospect of not having the money to cover basic expenses, including food.
Keep the island informed
While many on Guam understand there will be a lag between decisions made in Washington and the time it takes to implement new federal laws here, information that will help ease their worries will go a long way.
When people are out of jobs and they don't know where their next paycheck is coming from, the toll also ripples through to the kids in the household and the extended family.
Thousands of workers are receiving reduced pay and they would appreciate any information on what forms of assistance will be available for them.
But the main question most households want answered is: When?
When will individual benefits be released?
When will jobless benefits assistance be available?