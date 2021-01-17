Should the Legislature be part time? Let the people decide.

An online poll on The Guam Daily Post website asks the question: Do you agree with changing Guam’s senatorial jobs to part-time?
The responses show:
• Yes: 73.3%
• No: 18.3%
• I don’t have enough information on the issue: 8.4%
The poll, at the very least, indicates that a number of people believe that a shakeup is needed at the Legislature. Roughly three out of four people who answered the poll believe that Guam doesn’t necessarily need a full-time Legislature.
It’s certainly not a new idea. It’s been discussed for years and just a year ago, in the 35th Legislature, Sen. James Moylan proposed Bill 265-35.
However, a public hearing was never held for it.
Earlier this month, Moylan and a few other Republicans, Sens. Vicente “Tony” Ada, Christopher Duenas and Joanne Brown, introduced legislation calling for a voter referendum on establishing a part-time Legislature.
We certainly hope our elected representatives will allow the people of Guam an opportunity to comment on this bill in a public hearing.
A primary difference between last year’s bill and Bill 15-36, dubbed the Citizen’s Legislative Reform Act of 2021, is the new bill would place the question on “whether the Guam Legislature should indeed be a Part-Time Legislature” in the hands of the electorate in the 2022 General Election.
It is good to let the voters decide on how their Legislature should be structured rather than have the very senators - whose political futures could be interrupted should the number of working hours be reduced - make that decision.
Already, there are elected officials making arguments on both sides. This is to be expected.
However, the decision really ought to lie in the hands of the people who elect the senators and whose tax dollars pay their salaries as well as that of their staff.
No doubt the months and weeks ahead of the election will be loud and possibly a bit chaotic but it will be a part of the democratic process that we all are a part of.
Those who run for office often ask the people to trust them to make the best decisions for the community as a whole.
That trust must be reciprocated.
Let the people vote.