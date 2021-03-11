Solutions needed to keep streets safe, deter dangerous driving

Police continue to investigate the horrific crash in Dededo that killed one person and sent another to the hospital. We send our condolences to the family members and we say a prayer of thanksgiving that no one else was hurt.
That stretch of road, West Santa Monica Avenue, is a residential area and a school zone. It’s a narrow road with two lanes and homes on either side. Alongside those homes are Wettengel Elementary School, football fields and the Northern Regional Community Health Center. Further down the avenue are small mom and pop stores that attract a lot of pedestrian traffic and Benavente Middle School.
Even as early as 5:30 a.m., there could be children walking to school with their parents, or people walking or driving to the nearest store or even going to the public health center to line up early for a COVID-19 test.
The speed limit in the area is 15 mph.
As of Wednesday afternoon, police were investigating the factors in the crash. We know the roads were likely wet from recent rain showers. There's also the likely possibility that speed was a factor.
What police have confirmed is that shortly before 6 a.m., a blue Toyota Corolla was motoring east on West Santa Monica Avenue, when the male operator lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle ran off the roadway and slammed into a concrete wall by the Hal Shiroma Football Field. Pieces of the car were strewn across the road.
This is the island’s third official traffic fatality of the year. And it could have been worse considering where it took place.
Not far from the Wednesday morning crash site was the area where a man, who admitted to taking crystal methamphetamine and then drinking alcohol, passed out while driving near Benavente Middle School. The driver ran into a group of government officials who were, ironically, on the sidewalk near the school trying to figure out how to make the area safer for students and other pedestrians, as well as drivers.
Something must be done to help deter dangerous driving on Guam's roads - especially those frequently traversed by other drivers and pedestrians.
On Naval Base Guam, there used to be a torn up vehicle laid out by the side of the road as a visual reminder of the consequences of driving while impaired or taking risks when driving. Perhaps it’s time for us on the civilian side to take up this practice.
But that isn’t enough. Police need to be present and visible, which means the administration and the Legislature need to find ways to help the Guam Police Department get the vehicles and the police officers they need to step up patrols in the villages where hopefully they’ll also deter crimes.
It can’t stop there, though. The court system can’t just let folks who have been arrested for driving while intoxicated go free. There have been instances where people who were arrested then released while waiting for their day in court were arrested, yet again, for DWI. Worst yet, there’s been at least one case where a man who was on pretrial release for a DWI charge hit a motorcycle and ran over the driver.
These stories must do more than make us wince or say a prayer, they must propel us into action.
Otherwise, we’ll see more than just schools and homes by the side of the roads, we’ll see more flowers and crosses laid out in memorial to those whose lives were taken when someone decided it was OK to get into a car drunk or high, or that it’s OK to speed down a road in a residential area and school zone.
Sometimes, the government needs to step in and save people from themselves - this is one of those instances.