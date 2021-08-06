Solutions to the problem with stray dogs abound. There's just no willpower to act

Guam mayors who have been driven to exasperation by Guam's never-ending, massive stray dog issue received some criticism for considering an option used in culling wild animals.
The option? If the stray dogs show aggression and threaten the safety of kids, walkers, runners and other people in general, mayors or other licensed gun owners in our community could act based on the culling law on wild animals.
A “depredation” permit under the Guam Department of Agriculture allows for the killing of feral or wild animals.
The application states specifically that the permit is meant to allow for the legal killing of deer, pigs and birds, but the document also allows applicants to disclose the intent to cull “other” wild animals. This is what some of the island's mayors, during the most recent Mayors' Council of Guam meeting, discussed as a possible option for keeping the stray dog population under control.
“If the dog is wild or feral, then it can be included as ‘other,’ right? And again, all of that is subject to the approval of the director of Agriculture. If we feel that you’re able to, and you have the capacity to execute this depredation – then you can collectively or singularly apply for this depredation permit,” said council President Jesse Alig, the mayor of Piti.
If the existing Guam law on wild animals is used to cull feral stray dogs, other laws, including those governing the possession and use of firearms to kill the animals covered by the permit, need to be followed, Alig said.
For an island of Guam's size – 30 miles long and up to 12 miles wide, with about a third of the land in the hands of the military – the sheer population of stray dogs, estimated at around 60,000, is a lot.
The village mayors get the brunt of the complaints when schoolchildren and other pedestrians are threatened on the streets by packs of stray dogs. But they don't have the power to control how GovGuam's overall budget is spent and whether the funding priority includes enough resources to address the problem of stray dogs.
While the stray dog issue has not been resolved – by gubernatorial administrations past and present – the problem piques mayors' interest each time schoolchildren are getting ready for another school year.
Part of the problem is no matter how often mayors and the Department of Agriculture round up stray dogs, there is no place to keep them.
During the council's monthly meeting, held Wednesday, several mayors said their efforts to catch aggressive strays endangering their residents have been delayed because they were told the kennel run by Guam Animals in Need, or GAIN, was full. GAIN is a nonprofit organization, but gets government funding to accommodate strays.
“GAIN has done this for a year already. We’re not getting any better, and there’s a lot of dogs that are roaming the streets. And they’ve attacked kids – again,” said Paul MacDonald, mayor of Agana Heights. “School is opening, and it’s going to get worse. What are we going to do with GAIN?”
Alig said he’s discussed the insufficient space to house captured stray dogs with lawmakers and the governor's office, but the cause of the problem ultimately is a lack of funding.
And because mayors don't control GovGuam's purse strings or how GovGuam spending should be prioritized, the mayors are left to consider the extreme, which is to work on a process to cull feral dogs that threaten schoolchildren and pedestrians.
Many advocates for the proper treatment of stray dogs have said mass spaying and neutering will cause a significant dent in the problem.
That solution is not insurmountable.
If at least half of the stray dogs are spayed or neutered, at a cost of $150 to $180 each, that's an investment of $4.5 million to $5.4 million for a safer Guam. That looks like a lot of money, but for a local government with a billion-dollar annual budget, perhaps the problem isn't about funding.
It's a question of whether addressing the problem is a priority over other GovGuam expenses over the years, such as government travel and paying for fiesta food, music and other pomp and circumstance for a myriad of ribbon-cuttings, groundbreakings and other government-sponsored celebrations.
Also, GAIN should not be the only GovGuam solution for housing strays.
GovGuam has lots of land parcels. And GovGuam has a lot of federal government money for job internships and job skills boot camps. Why not deploy the paid interns and boot camp apprentices to build fences, roofs and proper drainage over a big swath of public land to hold the strays?
And why not initiate a bounty system to keep some of the unemployed busy rounding up strays?
Someone in GovGuam who has the charisma and authority to take the lead on the issue might need to be designated. Former Gov. Carl Gutierrez has been named tourism, building permits and economic development czar. Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio is taking the lead on island beautification and tackling homelessness.
Can we name a chief problem-solver for stray dogs who has the power to enforce solutions and spend adequately carved-out funding?
There is no shortage of solutions, long- and short-term.
It's never been about whether there is a way to tackle this massive problem.
The question has always been whether elected officials, who have authority over the budget, have the willpower to do it.