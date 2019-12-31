As we bid goodbye to 2019, some of the major stories that troubled our island can be used as lessons as we welcome the new year.
One of the best things about ushering in 2020 is that it allows our island community to reset. We can be better neighbors to look after the community's safety. We can be givers to the less fortunate with what we can spare. We can teach our kids good behavior.
For our elected officials, the new year offers a chance to prioritize the public good and not what makes their chances of getting reelected look good.
Here are just a few suggestions:
Addressing drugs and crimes: We need to get law enforcers the support they need such as training and more funding for equipment and personnel. Local and federal cooperation is crucial. Turf differences must be set aside.
Addressing succession in public offices: While Yona Mayor Jesse Mendiola Blas awaits his day in court in the federal bribery case against him, his situation spotlights a power vacuum when an elected office doesn't have a succession mechanism in place. And we don't mean adding a new position to the GovGuam payroll. We mean establishing a system so it's clear who takes over and constituents aren't left without someone to represent and serve them.
Establishing tougher measures to compel government officials and public employees to adhere to certain higher standards in public office: The bid-rigging charges against University of Guam professor Thomas Marler, the sexual assault conviction of another former UOG professor, Michael Ehlert, and the Yona mayor's bribery case highlight the need for a moral and ethical test for those who get elected or hired into positions of power in the government of Guam. The Guam Ethics Commission ought to serve as an effective watchdog. The Guam Office of Public Accountability and the Guam Attorney General's Office can do better in actively pursuing investigations involving tips on possible white collar crimes.
Guam laws need to be tougher against those who violate the law by holding secret meetings, especially when approving pay raises and bonuses, as was the case with meetings at Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority that benefitted their top managers.
Revamping the leadership and oversight of Guam Memorial Hospital: GMH has been in crisis for far too long. Someone needs to take ownership of the problem and start the road to meaningful reforms so patients' safety will no longer be placed at risk.
These are just some of the lessons and suggestions to foster more community dialogue.
The public can also do better by having the courage to say something when it notices something's wrong with elected officials or people who were hired to positions of authority.
And one of the best things about 2020 is that it's an election year. We get to say whether the incumbent legislators keep their jobs or whether we want senators with better or new ideas, or both.
These suggestions are just a start. We encourage members of the public to also share their views. Email The Guam Daily Post at goodnews@postguam.com.
Let's celebrate the new year with new ideas.