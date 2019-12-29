After talking to the kids whose lives are directly impacted by the recent changes to the management of interscholastic sports, we're seeing the heart of why there is an interscholastic league to begin with.
Guam High School student-athlete Monique Vieux told a Scoop reporter that she’s worried her exposure to competition will be lacking if GHS “were only to go against private schools.”
Another student, Allison Maurice, said having two leagues might “be beneficial for students like me because the less schools we play, the shorter seasons we’ll have, which will give us more time to do other extracurriculars.”
What is common in both their responses is the desire to participate in a sports program.
And that’s the one thing in all of the arguments that have been held this past year – at the end of the day, the kids want to play.
At the parent level, many moms and dads are looking at local sports as opportunities for their children to groom their skills in preparation for college-level sports – and, yes, the scholarships that come with it.
From the outside looking in, many parents would say the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam has done a decent job of managing interscholastic sports for high schools.
Apparently, there were concerns raised to the Guam Education Board, which decided that instead of paying a nonprofit organization to manage interscholastic sports for high school students, it would create its own league.
We’re glad that Guam Department of Education Superintendent Jon Fernandez and the new director of GDOE’s Interscholastic Sports Association have reached out to nonpublic schools, which includes GHS and private schools, and asked them to join their league.
There are, understandably, some sore feelings following the sometimes heated discussions and back-and-forth between the IIAAG and GDOE.
Whatever led to today, students from various high schools throughout the island are joining their respective school teams, and practices have begun in earnest to prepare for the season ahead – whatever it brings.
Maurice put it this way: “Sometimes it’s good to see things from a new perspective. Hopefully, the changes will bring some of that with them.”
We hope the adults in all of this can come together and ensure the students get what they need – a program that boosts their skills and self-confidence, and hopefully a scholarship or two.
Now. Let’s play ball.