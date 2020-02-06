In the context of the University of Guam’s multimillion dollar annual budget, $450 is tiny.
But when someone at UOG uses a government-issued credit card to pay that amount for massages for a select group of workers at the local university, that’s a problem.
Even with the widely publicized history of government credit card spending by agencies such as the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority and the Guam Economic Development Authority – many gubernatorial administrations ago – this issue still comes up.
This means not everyone in power in the local government to make decisions on how to use government money has the common sense to avoid improper spending such as this.
To be clear, it was the UOG finance office that flagged the “spa day” spending at Beng Teng Spa during a review of credit card expenses.
In July 2019, a purchase was made at Beng Teng Spa at the Lotte Hotel as part of a staff development day for nine staff members in the College of Liberal Arts & Social Sciences, UOG has acknowledged. A charge of $450 was made to the official credit card of James Sellmann, dean of the college. The purchase was funded by non-appropriated funds at UOG, meaning it’s money UOG raised independently and is not taxpayer money authorized by the Legislature through an appropriation. Local funds were not used, UOG pointed out, but this is still public money in the care of UOG.
The spa spending also supposedly went through the proper procurement process. Some planning went into it.
Someone had to decide it was OK to use the money this way. Someone had to get price quotes from spas. Someone had to choose which spa to visit. And then the group had to actually go, get the treatment, and spend the money.
At no step along the way, though, did anyone think to raise a red flag. No one reconsidered, let alone stopped it.
For UOG’s administration, the spa spending is part of a “wellness” activity.
But because it’s very special treatment of just a few chosen people, it’s hardly easy for the public to accept.
It shows there’s still disconnect between what the public expects of government workers – who are the servants of the people – and what those servants, those employees of the people, actually do and feel they’re entitled to.
Will UOG discipline anyone involved? We’ll wait and see.