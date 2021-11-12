Spark of optimism on economy needs help to burn brighter

With news of increased tourism, more businesses looking for employees, and real estate sales being announced, there’s a cautious spark of hope surfacing – albeit slowly – even as our island and regional community move toward what may be a third year of the pandemic.
Siska Hutapea, founder and president of Cornerstone Valuation Guam Inc., explained the bullish attitude, saying it's clear that Guam is in for a few rough years as it continues to wrestle with COVID-19.
“Short-term-wise we are going to have some rough rides, obviously, because our main industry is not back. And we don’t really know how much it’s going to hurt us because we’re still kind of floating due to the federal stimulus money,” she said. "But in the long term, … investors are still bullish about Guam.”
Cornerstone data showed record prices are being paid for various apartment buildings, and buyers noted higher rent expectations. Additionally, construction costs continue to rise.
And even with the 2020 census reporting Guam's population decreased by 3.5% compared to 2010, there’s an anticipation that Guam is “on the brink of population growth for the next 5 to 10 years.”
She pointed out that local market participants are “buying into this idea, with top sales in the first three quarters dominated by local buyers who are acting outside their comfort zone and pay to win.”
Hutapea also took note of the substantial increase in sales activity in the first three quarters of 2021. Quarter-on-quarter sales from the second and third quarters increased by 88% and 71%, respectively, compared to 2020. Additionally, both quarters reflect sales volumes that are higher than the same quarters in 2019, the Cornerstone data showed.
And from the tourism industry there’s an optimistic attitude rising out of the eased travel restrictions and improved vaccination rates in Korea, which has become a top market for Guam.
Korean Air's bookings for Guam in November and December have already exceeded 65% of capacity and are expected to continue rising, according to Joo-ho Byeon, sales management group leader for Korean Air.
"Load factor, or actual boarding, could be more than 70% so we're really optimistic," Byeon said during the Guam Visitors Bureau's Guam Again Trade Show at Sheraton Laguna Guam Resort on Wednesday.
Byeon is part of a 48-member delegation of Korean airline, travel and tour agents and media representatives, as well as media influencers, who GVB is hosting this week.
The trickle of tourists has slowly increased in the last couple of months, GVB officials have said. And this week, KangDon Lee of Valley of the Latte Adventure Park said they’ve started seeing Korean tourists on their jungle river cruise and cultural activities. Since last year, most of the park's visitors have been military and local residents, he said.
More optimism is found in the number of organizations and businesses looking for employees. Two upcoming job fairs, one this Saturday for Cabras Marine Corp., which is looking for a variety of workers, from electricians to mechanics of various sorts, as well as planners and marine engineers. And Hawthorne Cat next week Saturday; the business is looking for technicians and is offering decent salary levels as well as some enviable benefits.
The caution is borne out of the uncertainty over the government’s finances over the next couple of years.
As federal pandemic money dries up, will our tourism industry’s slow rise be enough to provide thousands of people with jobs?
We know the construction industry has been fairly steady and now that it’s getting more support with foreign skilled workers for construction projects worth hundreds of millions of dollars, that may be the one area where our economy will improve. But without a strong tourism industry, which has long been held as the economic engine of our island, and no real idea of how we’re going to live with the novel coronavirus, the economic landscape of Guamanians’ near future is hazy.
What is clear is that a plan is needed to help us navigate these next couple of years of rough economic waters so we don’t end up with more people jobless or homeless, or without affordable access to quality health care.
That additional clarity might be just what’s needed to allow the spark of hope to burn a little bit brighter.