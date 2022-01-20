By the mere stroke of a pen, more than 900 law enforcement personnel will see an 18% pay raise starting with their paychecks next month.
This pay raise is generous and hefty in scope. It was authorized by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero in an executive order Tuesday.
A police officer 1 who makes base annual pay of $40,425 will see a pay increase to $47,701. That same officer's retirement benefit, which is based on base pay, will also go up. A retirement benefit can be as generous as 22 cents for every dollar a GovGuam employee makes. A police officer 2 who makes $59,225 will see a whopping increase of more than $10,000 in a year. A police officer 3 making $70,567 will see a pay raise of more than $12,000.
One of the main justifications for the raise was the exit of Guam police officers and other local law enforcement personnel who saw better-paying jobs in the federal government, military or elsewhere in America.
It's been years since law enforcement officers received raises, said the governor and others who went to bat for these raises.
This argument can also be made for public school teachers.
But they have not been getting the attention or the same priority treatment law enforcement officers have received.
The cost of this raise for law enforcers is at a minimum $16 million for the rest of this budget year, according to Department of Administration estimates.
Can GovGuam afford it? The governor said yes, as the local government expects to receive more federal funds to pay for at least part of it.
There is also a great expectation that somehow local revenues will continue to increase even when the tourism industry continues to be barely alive. And the nearly $900 million in federal pandemic unemployment cash benefits, that also boosted the local government's income tax collection in the last two budgets, has since dried up.
Agencies are expected to make room in their budgets for these increases in pay, according to the governor. Can they afford it? Do their budgets have stretching capability without sacrificing other necessities - such as paying for fuel and keeping the utilities on?
Probably not – unless GovGuam officials "find" funds that can be used to subsidize the departments for the cost of the raises.
So what's all this sudden prioritization of law enforcement, while others, say teachers and other educators, continue to languish?
It makes for good headlines for sure, to be supportive of law enforcement personnel and make nearly 1,000 households happy in an election season.
In contrast, there is a lack of commitment to urgently support the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency's need for a satellite facility - as it continues to battle both drug smugglers and invasive species.
While personnel pay raises boost morale, there is another other equation that is yet unclear: Does GovGuam have enough money left so law enforcers will have the right tools, equipment and facilities to fight crime, particularly drug-related crime?
We might be safer as a community when law enforcers are motivated to stay higher pay, but motivation can only go so far without the right tools and equipment.
As for the educators in our public schools, Superintendent Jon Fernandez on Wednesday said there are discussions to look at giving them raises.
But will GDOE be able to afford it? Fernandez did not seem sure.
GDOE is already facing a cash shortfall this fiscal year. So any raises would probably be more realistic in the next budget year - which starts in October.
So why are law enforcers first to get pay raises while educators, who are also seeing an exodus from GDOE due to retirements and resignations, are not getting the same decisive action by elected officials?
The answers to this have yet to be given.
Should parents and students make some noise for the teachers?
GDOE has nearly 4,000 educators. They have families, too. And they also can choose to stay or go.