Spike in Guam's COVID numbers show we must not let our safeguards down

Clearly, many Guam residents have become more confident about resuming their daily lives after having curtailed movement in public for months.
The traffic congestion during the morning and afternoon rush hours is back. Store parking lots show an overflow of customers on payday Fridays.
With COVID-19's lull in cases over the past weeks, the bustle on Guam has taken a path toward seeming normalcy.
Except for the lack of tourists competing for spaces in restaurants and other favorite spots for Guamanians, island residents did seem more relaxed in how they moved in public in recent weeks. The gatherings have begun again.
Still, we must not let down our guard. Our safeguards for COVID-19 must be maintained.
Let's keep wearing masks. Let's continue using hand sanitizers and washing our hands. We should still keep a safe distance of at least 6 feet when out in public.
We should still not mingle in big crowds if we can help it.
Worrisome numbers
Our COVID-19 numbers have become worrisome – again – over the past few days:
• Eight cases were confirmed Thursday
• 14 were confirmed Wednesday
• Seven were confirmed Tuesday
• Nine were confirmed Monday
There were 71 active cases as of Thursday.
Over the past two days, the following locations have confirmed COVID-19 cases:
• Guam Power Authority (two employees)
• Crust restaurant (one employee)
• PROA restaurant (one employee)
• SelectCare (one back-office staffer)
• Father Duenas Memorial School (one staffer)
• Carbullido Elementary School (two Grab-N-Go staff)
We thank the businesses and organizations who were proactive in letting the public know if they've been affected by COVID and how they're keeping the public and their employees safe.
Reevaluate plans to reopen
COVID-19 will be here for a while. And the development of a vaccine, according to the Food and Drug Administration, will still be in the trial phase by the end of this year.
With close to 10,000 public and private school students returning to campuses soon, the risk of COVID-19 spread will become even greater.
As part of the safeguards, it might be time for the schools to reevaluate plans to reopen physical classrooms, as planned, in a week or two.
It doesn't look like the spread of COVID-19 has been contained.
Let's not put our schoolchildren at greater risk by sending them back to school at this time if we can't ensure their safety.
Overall, our numbers are still low. Guam saw a rate of 1.6% positive results out of 23,480 tests since March.