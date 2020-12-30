Spirit of community is alive and well

It was getting late on Monday night and many had their thoughts and prayers out for the safety of 7-year-old Avery Meneses Sandoval.
The second-grader from Upi Elementary School in Yigo was reported missing past 4 p.m. Monday, after she was last seen in her home on Chalan LaChance in Yigo, triggering a massive search that had gone on for nearly five hours, in dark areas brightened only by searchlights and police cars' blue lights.
As the police officers and firefighters scoured areas in Yigo, volunteers came in, including residents of the village and off-duty guys who work at nearby Andersen Air Force Base.
By close to 9:30 p.m., a couple of volunteers decided to take steps back to the two-house property of Avery's extended family. Avery, it turns out, was on the roof of one of the two adjacent houses. Avery looked scared but was otherwise in good health when volunteers spotted her and a volunteer brought her down from the roof.
Suddenly, a feeling of joy and relief erupted at the search scene. People who were expressing prayers and hope on social media for the girl to be found safe also joined in expressing relief that the outcome of the search was a happy one. It's unclear how she found her way up on the roof, but her family has shared that the little girl wanted to play hide and seek before she went missing for hours.
For one brief moment, thousands of Guamanians were connected as one community, as the expression of concern and the sharing of prayers and thoughts when the night wore on shifted to the jubilation the moment Avery was found.
This was a moment to remember for our community.
It showed there's still a feeling of care, that we do look out for each other, and some of us still gladly step in – to volunteer in times of need. To the volunteers, the police officers and firefighters involved in the search, thank you for all that you do.
We appreciate your sense of duty to your job and to this island and its people.
As we say goodbye to a challenging year and prepare to head into the new year, let's bring this sense of community spirit with us into 2021. We will need it.