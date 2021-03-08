There are moments when a speech isn’t merely a collection of words meant to inform. In times of chaos, it can inspire calm. When war is being waged worldwide, it can end violence. Amid an economic depression, it can show employers and employees a path to prosperity.
While we certainly aren’t expecting Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to act like Lincoln at Gettysburg or Reagan in Berlin, tonight’s State of the Island address needs to be more than a book report about 2020.
Guam and the rest of the globe have been fighting “an invisible enemy,” as our maga'håga has repeatedly said, for a year now. During that time, our island’s much-needed tourism industry has seen its customer base dwindle to almost nothing. Even rosy projections in 2021 would mean upwards of a 90% decline in visitor arrivals. Tens of thousands of workers have been put on a welfare system, hoping and praying a sustainable solution can be found before federal aid ends. Hundreds of businesses have closed for good, and hundreds more are fighting to keep their heads above water.
These are the reasons Gov. Leon Guerrero should focus on real policy initiatives during her address.
Hundreds of millions of dollars in new federal subsidies are almost guaranteed at this point. How will Adelup use this investment? It would be good to hear that a critical and decimated agency such as the Guam Visitors Bureau can now be made whole, but including the private sector in this economic stimulus would be even better. Whether through expanded efforts to bring visitors back safely, or to increase benefits and eligibility of limited relief programs – there’s enough money from this latest congressional round to help more than just the government’s coffers.
Guam continues to be one of the top performers nationwide on COVID-19 vaccination rates, and that’s a testament to our public servants and the public itself. Even with limitations of who can receive the potentially lifesaving medicine, supply is still not meeting demand. A third manufacturer can now offer its single-dose vaccine, and we hope the governor explains how this will help us achieve herd immunity by Liberation Day as previously announced. All workers who have been labeled essential for an entire year should be shown a plan that leads to their vaccination. Local health care professionals should feel confident that any increased workload caused by these decisions will be met with more infrastructure, equipment and human resources.
This pandemic has also taught our island a harsh lesson: An economy reliant so heavily on visitor activity is vulnerable and can be put to a standstill during a global health emergency. The Legislature and this administration have already laid the groundwork for new local industries to take off that can make us more independent of circumstances beyond our control. Aquaculture, green technologies, captive insurance, cannabis, commercial drones and fulfillment centers have already been incentivized or prioritized by law or executive order. Now is the time to truly get these new economic engines up and running.
Without a doubt, the governor has been given the challenge to lead Guam through an unprecedented time. The island has made great strides to beat back spikes in COVID-19 cases. We’ve all come together to keep our CAR Score below 1.0 week after week. But sometimes instead of progress, it feels like we’re treading water.
Tonight is a chance to remind us that we will make it to shore. If there’s hope to hold onto, history shows our island and her people can withstand anything. If there’s faith that vision will be met with action, 2020 has proven neighbors will go above and beyond to pitch in.
This past year has been tough for us all. The State of the Island address is an opportunity to show us all how we are going to survive, and thrive again.