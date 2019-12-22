Luciana Unchangco and James Unchangco were all smiles when they got out of the federal courtroom, where Luciana Unchangco had just been sentenced in another methamphetamine case.
Prior to Luciana Unchangco’s sentencing in District Court, she was already sentenced in the local court earlier this year. Her charges in the local case were reduced to possession of methamphetamine. The original charges state she was selling methamphetamine out of her and her husband’s house, in which there were children – and the house is just a stone’s throw from Astumbo Middle School and Astumbo Elementary School.
Luciana Unchangco had reason to smile. For a woman who was charged with selling meth in a school zone, she got off with another lenient sentence. In the local court case, she wasn’t sent to prison. In the federal case, which charged her with selling drugs in a school zone, all she received was a sentence of three years in prison.
In the local case, while she was waiting for sentencing, she violated the terms of her pretrial release by not showing up to the probation office as required, failing a drug test and questioning the veracity of the drug test which then had to be sent to an off-island lab to prove her wrong.
Her husband was found with meth while driving in the Astumbo area and, subsequently, James Unchangco cut a plea deal and got off without a prison sentence in the local case. He merely received probation as part of a plea deal.
In both of the Unchangcos' cases, the police did their part – the cases unfolded beginning with police conducting a thorough investigation following different traffic stops in the Astumbo area. The charges in these and their related cases alleged that not only were drugs sold next door to an elementary and middle school, but they were also being transported within the high poverty area of Astumbo.
Meth use continues to devastate Guam residents and the lives of their loved ones. And to reiterate what we've previously raised in this forum, how the court deals with meth dealers will go a long way toward curbing the spread of this drug on the streets.
There has been a pattern of drug sellers’ cases that were subsequently reduced to mere possession of the drug in plea deals – in part to get the cases off the courts and for the prosecution – which is overwhelmed with cases that a limited staff could barely handle effectively – to move the process along.
We ask the court and the prosecution to be firm on drug dealers who know how to play the system. Our attorney general's office needs to make its voice louder to get the funding it needs for more good prosecutors to champion causes for the people of Guam.
The tears that drug dealers shed on their sentencing day shouldn’t matter. By the time these drug dealers are sentenced, they’ve already ruined so many lives of users and their families.
It’s time for the courts and the prosecutors to stop giving the gift of leniency to drug dealers.
Guam – as shown in many criminal cases – is in a crisis fueled by drugs, gambling, poverty, a breakdown of personal responsibility and drug dealers who exploit the chaos.
We don’t even need to look at court cases to see what’s going on. All we need to do is look at our streets.
It’s a sight of a community begging for help; it's a sight one can’t unsee unless we choose not to see at all.