Last week, we received some alarming updates.
Roughly 74 construction workers who were living in a barracks setting tested positive for COVID-19. The name and owner of this business have not been released.
We don't know the places the workers went – for work, to shop or for other reasons. We don't know what the living conditions must have been like for the virus to have spread that quickly to that many.
While many Guam businesses have been conscientious and forthcoming in releasing information to the public that they had to close temporarily – even if only a single employee had tested positive for COVID-19, because they care about the public's well-being – the business that had 74 cases of COVID-19 among its barracks-housed employees is staying silent.
And its silence is aided by the Department of Public Health and Social Services choosing, as of press time, not to say where these workers went, where they are housed and in which places other people may have been exposed to members of this COVID-19 cluster. This is not a typical mode of engagement from Public Health.
The government's silence is in contrast to the quick public naming when it comes to an alleged roach infestation, a failure to provide hot water in a handwashing sink, or a lack of a certified manager in charge in some restaurants during this pandemic.
The anonymity also is unfair to the long list of businesses that GovGuam has named for unknowingly selling food to the military service members who were supposed to stay in their hotel rooms until cleared from their restricted movement orders as part of COVID-19 safety protocols.
If the health of the public is the main concern, why are different standards being applied to this massive cluster?
Another main concern is the blanket shutdown of construction activities islandwide as a result of the 74 COVID-19 cases in one construction company, and two other companies, also unnamed, that had several COVID-19 positives each over the past few days.
Shutting down all employers and workers in the construction sector doesn't seem to be a wise move, considering the problem areas could have been easily isolated while the rest of the construction activities can continue to provide for the needs of our community.
Why is it that our government's default decision is to make broad strokes that make many suffer for the issues of a few?