Almost every day, for months now, we've learned through court documents that illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia have been kept off the streets through the diligence and vigilance of Guam police officers who watch our streets.
These cases usually start when police officers see something is off with a vehicle or its driver. They spot a vehicle registration is expired. A vehicle's tail light is broken. The vehicle's license plate does not match the make or model of the car. A fidgety driver gets ask to consent to a search.
These are basic examples of simple, straightforward police work that result in the discovery of methamphetamine and other illegal drugs that have been kept off our streets.
Our police officers, like us, are humans and there might have been times when personal troubles or hardships could get in the way of how they do their jobs. But oftentimes, we see our men and women in blue carry on with their duties.
There's also fatigue, work morale, and perhaps a lack of more updated equipment that could affect the way our men and women in blue do their jobs.
Despite the lack of newer equipment, we have seen successes in street-level enforcement.
We hope our elected officials can prioritize giving our police officers newer tools to support them in their jobs.
Police vehicles that drive through rough terrain, police cars that have functioning air-cons, more body cameras, new dashboard cameras, and computer tablets that can convert their audio conversations instantly into text are just a few of the tools our officers need.
While our street cops have done their part, we need more police work – perhaps in conjunction with federal authorities – that would get to the main drug kingpins.
Yes, our street-level enforcers are doing their part, but the work on identifying the major drug dealers and importers needs a lot of improvement.
We know this because drugs continue to flow at the street level.
We hope our elected officials will pay more attention toward giving the Guam Police Department and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency all the resources they need, including leadership and more effective training, to help them cut off the main sources of illegal drugs on Guam.
Catching the low-level street sellers is a good thing, but the lack of arrests involving the main players of the illegal drug trade on the island shows there are shortcomings on the enforcement front.