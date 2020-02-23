Two teenage children were injured recently when they tried to save their wood-and-tin home from being engulfed in flames.
The teens were lucky they were able to escape and the injuries were not life-threatening. They did lose their home and all of their belongings.
The fire has again put a spotlight on the dangers of substandard homes – essentially shanties made of wood and tin that can easily go up in flames and collapse on people inside if the fire is not quickly put out.
There have been deadly fires involving substandard houses in the past decade on Guam.
More than two years ago, five minor children, all of them girls, died when their wood-and-tin house caught fire. Their parents weren't home when this happened on Sept. 27, 2016.
Three other siblings were injured and survived.
The fire that killed the five children was on Chalan Ge Halom, in Yigo, in a wood-and-tin structure with no running water or power connected to it.
In 2008, a family of four – a mother and father and their two young boys – died when their wood-and-tin house caught fire in the middle of the night in Chalan Pago.
With the high cost of building a home and renting a house on Guam, many families are living in substandard housing conditions, trying to survive in shanties that, as seen in various parts on the island, are clustered together, creating a potential fire hazard to the occupants as well as to entire neighborhoods.
Some of the occupants of these shanties also don't have utility connections, so without power, occupants use candles at night, further heightening the risk of a fire breaking out.
There are no easy answers to this problem of substandard housing on Guam.
What does need to happen is a comprehensive approach to provide affordable housing to more households on the island. Improving policies to address poverty could be a long-term approach. Tougher enforcement of zoning and housing safety regulations also must be done so that one house doesn't morph into a cluster of shanties waiting to become a tragedy.