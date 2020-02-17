Governments across the globe are taking action and setting policies to try to protect their citizens from the new coronavirus, recently named COVID-19.
Guam doesn't have a single confirmed case of the coronavirus, but many of our residents are concerned that someone visiting Guam might bring the deadly disease here.
As of Feb. 16, CNN had listed the number of confirmed cases as more than 69,000 infected, with the death toll in China at 1,665. There have been four deaths outside of China, bringing the total to 1,669.
On Saturday, an 83-year-old American woman who was a passenger from the cruise ship MS Westerdam tested positive for COVID-19 after flying into Malaysia from Cambodia, Reuters reported. Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero was on point when she denied the entry of the cruise ship after it had boarded 800 passengers from Hong Kong just days prior. At that point, none of the passengers had tested positive, but she chose to err on the side of caution, citing the safety of the island.
The Guam Daily Post also questioned last week why Hong Kong's national basketball team and its entourage would be allowed on Guam for a tournament this week – treating the team differently from the cruise ship passengers. On social media, many of the island's residents suggested the Guam Basketball Confederation postpone, or even cancel, the game against Hong Kong.
On Saturday, the Guam Visitors Bureau urged government of Guam officials to use their authority to keep Guam from hosting the Hong Kong contingent and to postpone the game. In a release, GVB, an event sponsor, expressed its support for the tournament, but reiterated the importance of the Guam brand and its reliance on keeping the island a safe destination.
However, as of press time, we hadn't heard publicly from the governor's office or the leadership of the Guam Legislature. Bank of Guam, the island’s national team’s title sponsor, had also been contacted but had not responded.
We don't want the virus to reach Guam. Any and all efforts that will help secure our island from the entry of the virus should be taken.
Even smaller nations such as Palau and the Federated States of Micronesia have taken steps to curb arrivals from places where there are confirmed cases of the virus.
FSM President David Panuelo announced over the weekend, "it is in the best interest of the health and safety of our citizens and residents to reimpose the 14-day delay or quarantine requirement for travelers coming from countries, states, or territories with confirmed cases of the coronavirus."
Palau has banned the entry of travelers from mainland China, Macau and Hong Kong until March 31, 2020.
One good thing GovGuam has done is educate the public on proper hygiene, such as washing hands and staying home when sick.
But as we said just last week, we need to do more to actually keep the island secure from the coronavirus' entry.
Within hours of the U.S. government's ban on foreigners arriving from mainland China, and requiring a 14-day quarantine for U.S. citizens and residents who had traveled to China, Guam allowed the entry of dozens of Chinese tourists into the island.
Has Guam's Public Health been monitoring these travelers? Have our local health authorities conducted follow-up tests or checkups?
A U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention press briefing on Friday shared the information that testing a passenger once isn't going to be enough.
The CDC expects someone who is infected to show symptoms at any time within 14 days.
Someone exposed to the virus might not show symptoms right away, according to the CDC, and added, "testing on day one or two or three might produce a negative result."
"However, it could mean the virus hasn’t established itself sufficiently in the system to be detected by test ... So if a person tests negative once, it’s not clear that it’s a true negative. The test doesn’t inform public health actions or clinical care. In fact ... negative test results could provide a false sense of security. With the incubation period being up to 14 days, one test at a given point in time only tells you if someone is infected at that one moment," CDC stated.
In light of what CDC is saying, it's not a stretch to question why Guam is still hosting the Hong Kong sports team and its entourage.
E.J. Calvo, president of GBC and the head coach of the men's national team, blamed the Post for GVB's decision.
"GVB management probably read an irresponsible piece of journalism that compares a cruise ship full of passengers that could not comply with screening requirements set by our federally imposed travel ban ... to a group of professional athletes legally traveling to Guam along with 4,000 other tourists daily from countries in Asia that must all comply with all requirements set forth by the travel ban. Sounds like you are working hard to generate confusion and fear in an attempt to sell papers. Very disappointing. We absolutely share all concerns, but actually check facts and discuss risks with medical professionals," Calvo stated.
The growing number of cases globally and the information from the CDC should be enough to warrant a postponement. This is about the safety of our island and its people.