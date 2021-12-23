Concern for the general public's safety and common sense prevailed when Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero on Wednesday refused to sign into law legislation a certain majority of Guam senators approved during session last week to legalize gunshot sound suppressors.
This legislation was somehow more important for the senators who voted for it than legislation that would provide benefits to the vast majority of island residents - such as legislation that reduces government taxes and fees.
Any legislation to help ease the strain on the pocketbooks of the vast majority of Guam residents who are struggling to make ends meet with the rising cost of necessities on the island would have been more impactful and helpful.
But, back to the main points of the legislation.
One argument for legalizing firearm sound suppressors or silencers as some call them was that it would protect the public from noise pollution and gun owners from hearing loss.
The governor, in a letter to senators, said she considered the risks and benefits such legislation would bring.
Gun owners can simply get better earmuffs or earplugs to minimize their risk of hearing loss, the governor concluded.
And for the public in general, keeping the status quo provides more benefits, she added. When the public hears the sound of gunshots, they are alerted to run for safety, according to the governor.
The sound of gunshots has helped save lives in mass school shootings across the country. Our island community can be thankful that we have not had one mass school shooting, but nationwide students are trained and are instinctively aware to seek cover once the sound of gunshots rang out through their school campus. We've read reports from the mass shootings stateside that students and teachers scrambled toward bathrooms and barricaded themselves in classrooms as soon as gunshots were heard. We've heard testimony doing so saved many lives.
It is bewildering to learn that senators who voted for this bill might have thought of protecting gun users' hearing first, rather than the chance of providing students, or the public in general, a chance to run for cover or safety and call for help at the first sound of gunshots.
There were also concerns that recommendations from the Guam Police Department were not incorporated into the bill.
Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., James Moylan, Clynton Ridgell, Telo Taitague, and Mary Torres voted in favor of the gunshot sound suppression legislation numbered Bill 73.
Sens. Joanne Brown, Sabina Perez, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Speaker Therese Terlaje voted against the measure.